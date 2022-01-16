About two weeks ago, drivers were stuck overnight on I-95 in Virginia after attempting to drive through a snowstorm in a state that doesn’t have enough infrastructure in place to keep the roads clear.
And with a new storm blowing through the region today, it’s happening all over again:
#VSP on scene of multi-vehicle backup northbound #I81 #Roanoke County. Stuck vehicles. 2 crashes – 1 minor injury. Wreckers on scene to get traffic moving again. Detour in place @511southwestva. Pls avoid traveling I-81 during #WinterStormIzzy @VaDOTSalem @VDEM @RoanokeCounty pic.twitter.com/1kWmdCe526
— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) January 16, 2022
At least the new governor appears on top of it this time around:
As significant snow, sleet, and freezing rain continues to hit the Commonwealth throughout today, please stay off the roads and avoid all nonessential travel.
For the most up to date information, visit: @VSPPIO, @VaDOT, @VDEM, and https://t.co/h5AKuyhzFm https://t.co/1QfZrD6V4m
— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 16, 2022
One accident was even caught live on this person’s surveillance camera:
This is why @VaDOT, @VSPPIO & local officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads. Chris V. shared this video from his house in Pittsylvania County.
Share your #vawx photos/videos: https://t.co/hDrOMaQUdy
Driving conditions expected to get worse: https://t.co/ydzZVTesGo pic.twitter.com/UTvNnkENwR
— ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) January 16, 2022
This is . . . not good:
Backup on I81 north at MM 129. This is just past the rest stop in Ironto. Both lanes blocked and likely will be for quite a while. pic.twitter.com/GOKTD2lris
— Logan Sherrill (@LoganSherrillTV) January 16, 2022
Traffic cams from around the state show just how bad it’s getting:
NOW: Snowy Sunday. Here's a look just before 3p at MM 255. Several reports of crashes on I-81 in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT encourages drivers to stay off the roads. @WHSVaubs & @WHSVBen have your latest updates. pic.twitter.com/96v6HAiXOU
— Kyle Rogers (@WHSVKyle) January 16, 2022
Yeah, stay off the roads, please:
GOT SNOW? Current #snow conditions on #I77, #I81, #I581 and RT 460 in @Blacksburg_Gov . Snow-covered roads on all the district’s interstates and primary roads. @montgomeryva @carrollcountyva @RoanokeCounty @botetourtcounty pic.twitter.com/D7230Kiyku
— VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) January 16, 2022
Is this snowplow even doing anything?
I-81 in the Staunton/Augusta Co. region — road is covered. Spot the plow here near 81/Jefferson Highway. pic.twitter.com/wrgsFIFshG
— Kyle Rogers (@WHSVKyle) January 16, 2022
Stay safe, everyone.
