About two weeks ago, drivers were stuck overnight on I-95 in Virginia after attempting to drive through a snowstorm in a state that doesn’t have enough infrastructure in place to keep the roads clear.

And with a new storm blowing through the region today, it’s happening all over again:

At least the new governor appears on top of it this time around:

Trending

One accident was even caught live on this person’s surveillance camera:

This is . . . not good:

Traffic cams from around the state show just how bad it’s getting:

Yeah, stay off the roads, please:

Is this snowplow even doing anything?

Stay safe, everyone.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video