Just to follow up on this post from last night on Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s thread explaining why Ray Epps wasn’t charged with a crime. . .

‘Just another misled man’: Rep. Adam Kinzinger puts to rest all doubts about ‘Ray,’ says he apparently broke no laws so was let off https://t.co/cjLQncjJYF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 12, 2022

. . .here’s Rep. Thomas Massie’s response, pointing out that this now means the January 6 Committee “thinks it’s fine to encourage, organize, and direct people to go into the Capitol”:

So now the @January6thCmte thinks it’s fine to encourage, organize, and direct people to go into the Capitol? Hmmm, Thanks for clearing that up @RepKinzinger. pic.twitter.com/3h5xq29yVI — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 11, 2022

The photo gets cutoff in our system, so here are the tweets Massie highlighted:

And Mollie Hemingway also pointed out this makes zero sense.

“But dude saying “I probably shouldn’t say this because I’ll probably get arrested” when telling same protesters to invade capitol, gets you thanked? Weird”:

Kinzinger: Trump asking supporters to "peacefully and patriotically" make voices heard makes him responsible for a riot. But dude saying "I probably shouldn't say this because I'll probably get arrested" when telling same protesters to invade capitol, gets you thanked? Weird. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 12, 2022

Epps literally spoke to the crowd. We saw it on video:

It’s one thing to speak IN a crowd. another to speak TO a crowd. I don’t defend Ray, but i hate the lies. But you didn’t address the broader issue… Ray Epps is not FBI agent. But keep going with your circular arguments. https://t.co/R8WS4hB2O6 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 12, 2022

Well, no, this isn’t what we’re arguing for at all:

If you’re advocating for arresting everyone who said something terrible on Jan 6, then we will need way more jail space. https://t.co/VnVgKfy7ZJ — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 11, 2022

But we would like to know why it took the committee so long to clear things up and instead chose to just let this fester:

Tucker made a great point that I overlooked. Mark Meadows texts leaked immediately. Ray Epps was allegedly interviewed months ago – and that was kept top secret. Makes you wonder. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 12, 2022

