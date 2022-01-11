Dr. Anthony Fauci was just caught on a hot mic calling GOP Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas a “moron” followed by a “Jesus Christ” after a back-and-forth at today’s hearing:

After a heated back and forth with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Fauci seems to have said under his breath, "What a moron" and added a "Jesus Christ." — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 11, 2022

Watch for yourself (volume up):

"What a moron." — Dr. Fauci on a hot mic after a heated exchange with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who demanded one of Fauci's financial disclosures (which Fauci insists is already public). pic.twitter.com/NtN6NDsomW — The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2022

This appears to be what set Fauci off:

‘You’re so misinformed, it's extraordinary … What are you talking about?’ — Taking a play from Rand Paul’s playbook, Sen. Roger Marshall questioned Dr. Fauci’s financial ‘shenanigans.’ Fauci clarified his finances are public record. pic.twitter.com/NPeqWZh7OX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 11, 2022

You know, if he had been wearing an N95 mask like he wants people to do, nobody would have heard his insults.

