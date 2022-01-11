Dr. Anthony Fauci was just caught on a hot mic calling GOP Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas a “moron” followed by a “Jesus Christ” after a back-and-forth at today’s hearing:

This appears to be what set Fauci off:

You know, if he had been wearing an N95 mask like he wants people to do, nobody would have heard his insults.

