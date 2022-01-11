Dr. Anthony Fauci was just caught on a hot mic calling GOP Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas a “moron” followed by a “Jesus Christ” after a back-and-forth at today’s hearing:
After a heated back and forth with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Fauci seems to have said under his breath, "What a moron" and added a "Jesus Christ."
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 11, 2022
Watch for yourself (volume up):
"What a moron."
— Dr. Fauci on a hot mic after a heated exchange with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who demanded one of Fauci's financial disclosures (which Fauci insists is already public). pic.twitter.com/NtN6NDsomW
— The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2022
Trending
- 'Who is Ray Epps?' Watching FBI's Jill Sanborn SQUIRM as Ted Cruz grills her about FBI involvement with January 6 is worth ALL the popcorn (watch)
- Spluttering Dr. Anthony Fauci rages over Rand Paul's surgical strike-filled line of questioning, blames Paul's 'Fire Fauci' campaign for death threat [videos]
This appears to be what set Fauci off:
‘You’re so misinformed, it's extraordinary … What are you talking about?’ — Taking a play from Rand Paul’s playbook, Sen. Roger Marshall questioned Dr. Fauci’s financial ‘shenanigans.’ Fauci clarified his finances are public record. pic.twitter.com/NPeqWZh7OX
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 11, 2022
You know, if he had been wearing an N95 mask like he wants people to do, nobody would have heard his insults.
***