Dominick Black, the man who bought the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used in self-defense during rioting in Kenosha, Wisc. last year, has “agreed to plead no contest to charges he’s been facing” . . . but there’s more to it than this headline suggests:

Dominick Black, who bought the assault-style rifle that the underage teen used to shoot three people, agreed to plead no contest to charges he's been facing. https://t.co/5UcQT3K3Yw — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 9, 2022

You see, there was a plea deal involved here:

Man who purchased gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal https://t.co/S4FTh4mJWT pic.twitter.com/5zQRK36dHs — The Hill (@thehill) January 9, 2022

And the deal has Black admitting to lesser charges and will reportedly only face a fine of $2000:

Man who gave Kyle Rittenhouse his rifle faces $2K fine, but will have felony charges dismissed https://t.co/CqXKjiW1Hc — Salon (@Salon) January 9, 2022

It’s a “non-criminal citation”:

The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse an assault-style rifle when he was only 17 has agreed to plead no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a non-criminal citation, and avoid convictions on the two felonies he'd been facing.https://t.co/hm2sfX3dhv — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 9, 2022

The judge must still sign off on the deal:

Remember the guy who bought Kyle Rittenhouse the AR-15? Dominick Black? Was facing felony charges? He's reached a proposed plea deal. No felonies. No jail time. $2K fine for 'contributing to delinquency of a minor.' Judge Schroeder must sign off. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) January 9, 2022

In summary, the “media narrative [is] now completely destroyed”:

Small fine paid for buying the rifle Rittenhouse used Media narrative now destroyed completely https://t.co/S8qOwXD5GD — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 9, 2022

Yep. They got burned:

The plea exposes a common tactic of prosecutors to leave major charges hanging over the heads of witnesses to induce them to cooperate. It also makes them less likely to make public statements or assist in the defense of another defendant like Rittenhouse.https://t.co/WF4CvBlfrg — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 9, 2022

