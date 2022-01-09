Dominick Black, the man who bought the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used in self-defense during rioting in Kenosha, Wisc. last year, has “agreed to plead no contest to charges he’s been facing” . . . but there’s more to it than this headline suggests:

You see, there was a plea deal involved here:

And the deal has Black admitting to lesser charges and will reportedly only face a fine of $2000:

It’s a “non-criminal citation”:

The judge must still sign off on the deal:

In summary, the “media narrative [is] now completely destroyed”:

Yep. They got burned:

***

