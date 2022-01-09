A woman flying American Airlines was triggered by a pilot’s “Lets Go Brandon” luggage tag and she’s demanding answers:

hey @AmericanAir – y’all cool with your pilots displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they’re in uniform, about to fly a plane? we are not the only passengers who noticed and were disgusted. today in UVF about to board to Miami. pic.twitter.com/Xllf5iHsmx — Dana Finley Morrison (@danacfinley) January 9, 2022

No, really. She posted her DM exchange with AA asking for their policy on “displaying political propaganda as a crew or staff member”:

Sharing the exchange I had with @AmericanAir in the DMs for transparency. pic.twitter.com/SLCtupiqX0 — Dana Finley Morrison (@danacfinley) January 9, 2022

LOL. “Elite status member”:

“As an elite status member” you need to get a grip. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 9, 2022

American is now investigating:

Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team. Please DM any additional details. — americanair (@AmericanAir) January 9, 2022

How is it that we’re at this place where libs can’t, for a second, stomach a tiny difference of opinion:

Hey, @americanair. I'm a regular customer and I have no problem with your pilots exercising their freedom of speech whether they are for or against Biden. It's cool with me! https://t.co/NNGMFqmyCC — Mary (@mchastain81) January 9, 2022

She says she would’ve done the same thing if the pilot displayed something that was anti-Trump:

Thanks for making sweeping assumptions about me, but yes, I would feel the same if a pilot was displaying an anti-Trump sticker on their crew bags. It’s unprofessional and totally unnecessary rhetoric. — Dana Finley Morrison (@danacfinley) January 9, 2022

But, sheesh. Imagine trying to get someone fired over this?

These people are the scum of the earth. She's trying to get someone fired b/c it "left a bad taste" in her privileged mouth? Get a grip. https://t.co/bOa1BLUX4g — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 9, 2022

And “LMAOOOO” at the “extremist propaganda” line:

LMAOOOO "extremist propaganda" ma'am, may I suggest you never leave your house?https://t.co/1iVKOygva1 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 9, 2022

She also thinks there’s a connection between January 6 and “Let’s go Brandon”:

Wait what do you think the connection between “let’s go Brandon” and January 6th is? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 9, 2022

Good advice:

Do you seriously think “Let’s go Brandon” is a call to insurrection? Seek therapy. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 9, 2022

We couldn’t agree more:

So? 🤣 I only care if the pilot can get me to my destination safely … they can be total commies . I don’t care because this is America and even pilots can express themselves. Dear lord 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/jIg0Sat83Z — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) January 9, 2022

***

