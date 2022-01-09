A woman flying American Airlines was triggered by a pilot’s “Lets Go Brandon” luggage tag and she’s demanding answers:

No, really. She posted her DM exchange with AA asking for their policy on “displaying political propaganda as a crew or staff member”:

LOL. “Elite status member”:

American is now investigating:

How is it that we’re at this place where libs can’t, for a second, stomach a tiny difference of opinion:

She says she would’ve done the same thing if the pilot displayed something that was anti-Trump:

But, sheesh. Imagine trying to get someone fired over this?

And “LMAOOOO” at the “extremist propaganda” line:

She also thinks there’s a connection between January 6 and “Let’s go Brandon”:

Good advice:

We couldn’t agree more:

