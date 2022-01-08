Cyber Ninjas, the data company hired to audit the 2020 election results in Maricopa County, Ariz., suffered a major legal setback on Thursday after a judge ordered the company to produce documents related to the audit or face a fine of $50,000 per day:

A lawyer for Cyber Ninjas said after the hearing that the firm is no longer a going concern and they’ve let all of the employees go, including CEO Doug Logan:

Logan said the company lost $2.1 million conducting the audit and owes almost that much to subcontractors:

Logan also said the Arizona Senate still owes him $50,000:

The judge did warn that simply shutting down the company would not make the fines or the demand for records just go away:

And the judge refused to let Cyber Ninjas’ lawyer off of the case even though he wasn’t being paid:

Yeah, the judge is going to take a look at this:

Oof:

And Cyber Ninjas has already lost an appeal to the state Supreme Court:

Exit question: What happened to all the money that was raised?

Logan is now attempting to raise funds to pay off at least one of the vendors:

To be continued. . .

***

