In what appears to be a response to critics attempting to claim New York City Mayor Eric Adams does not care about low-wage workers, the former cook/dishwasher/cop took to Twitter to remind everyone how important they really are to the city and why they wonâ€™t be abandoned under his administration:

I was a cook. I was a dishwasher. If nobody came to my restaurant when I was in college, I wouldnâ€™t have been able to survive. When you talk about closing down our city, you're talking about putting low-wage workers out of a job. Iâ€™m not letting that happen. â€” Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 5, 2022

Weâ€™re starting to like the new guy in charge:

More sense in one tweet than in a year's worth from AOC. https://t.co/dJhGy1ulVr â€” Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 6, 2022

Now get rid of the mandates, Mr. Mayor:

Hey @NYCMayor @NYCMayorsOffice if you're not willing to let low wage workers lose their job, then I'd love to have you on to talk about how vaccine mandates could put people out of work. [email protected] https://t.co/J79h3LeZWY â€” Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) January 5, 2022

Adams is getting some pushback from libs, however:

yes because those are the only two choices, keep everything open or let everyone go broke, good job https://t.co/ofcsbuBglX â€” russbengtson.eesh (@russbengtson) January 5, 2022

wow that straw man had better look out https://t.co/EiyMnW6pgW â€” Jason Linkins (@dceiver) January 5, 2022

So let them stay home and be safe and pay them anyway Eric you're the mayor https://t.co/q0BX8ufPCw â€” B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) January 5, 2022

the choice for workers during a surge should not be "die or live in poverty". we dont even have a OSHA standard at the very very least. this is a failure on you and the rest of the leaders in the United States that people have to choose between money and safety. https://t.co/Ye47Gpw1n2 â€” abdullah says rocko's a rock zoey!!! (@AShihipar) January 5, 2022

Well, Adams defeated Andrew Yang, the guy running on UBI, so there is that fact to deal with:

Imagine saying "able to survive" while forcing the poor and working class into unsafe environments during a pandemic. There are other options- like paying a UBI. https://t.co/OnpOBMWBfm â€” Notorious TDB (@TinaDesireeBerg) January 5, 2022

Sorry, guys. DEAL WITH IT:

I know so many are nervous about #Omicron, but we got this, New York. We know how to win this fight and we're going to get it done. â€” Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 5, 2022

