In what appears to be a response to critics attempting to claim New York City Mayor Eric Adams does not care about low-wage workers, the former cook/dishwasher/cop took to Twitter to remind everyone how important they really are to the city and why they wonâ€™t be abandoned under his administration:

Weâ€™re starting to like the new guy in charge:

Now get rid of the mandates, Mr. Mayor:

Trending

Adams is getting some pushback from libs, however:

Well, Adams defeated Andrew Yang, the guy running on UBI, so there is that fact to deal with:

Sorry, guys. DEAL WITH IT:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eric Adams

Recommended Twitchy Video