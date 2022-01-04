A “nearly 50 mile stretch of I-95” in Northern Virginia has been shut down this morning in the aftermath of Monday’s snowstorm:

Nearly 50 mile stretch of I-95 in Virginia is shut down this morning. Some drivers say they’ve been stuck for over 10 hours! https://t.co/cBLE7AXGRW — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) January 4, 2022

And motorists have been trapped on the highway for HOURS:

We've been getting calls from people stranded on I-95 for up to 16 HOURS!! People running out of gas and food while stuck in awful backups lasting for miles and miles. We'll be covering it all this morning on @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/XdJvgMBF57 — John Rogers (@JohnRogers8News) January 4, 2022

Reporter Josh Lederman, who is one of the stranded drivers, says he has not “seen any plows or emergency vehicles on our side (northbound since before midnight”:

Update: 9 hours in, still complete standstill on this stretch of I-95. Hours ago we inched maybe 1/4 mile and then full stop again. Have not seen any plows or emergency vehicles on our side (northbound) since before midnight, tho my vantage point is limited — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 4, 2022

Temps in the area are frigid:

Currently 14 degrees along a 45 mile stretch of closed I-95 in VA where numerous people have been stranded in their vehicles for the past 12 hrs. Many low or out of gas and abandoning vehicles. @JoshNBCNews pic.twitter.com/XkUoELFOrY — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) January 4, 2022

“Avoid I-95 at all costs”:

Avoid I-95 at all costs 😳. I’m headed to Stafford County where people have been stuck on the road since yesterday. @7NewsDC is hearing reports of disabled cars and down trees. I’m only by Woodbridge on I-95 S and we are at a standstill. Please be safe on these icy roads 🙏🏼. pic.twitter.com/0G1A0NeVMq — Kristen Powers (@Kristen7News) January 4, 2022

Um, this is really bad. Where is Gov. Ralph Northam?

Just looking at more tweets from people stuck. One dad says his family feels abandoned. His child needs to use the bathroom and feels ashamed to do it outside. People have been stuck for 12+ hours. Very frustrating for many. @7NewsDC — Kristen Powers (@Kristen7News) January 4, 2022

There are reports of ice “a few inches thick” in places:

According to @ALL_IN_MCDOGE_1 who is stuck on I-95, the ice is a few inches thick in the southbound lane near Stafford. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/vvKknwYoFZ — Kristen Powers (@Kristen7News) January 4, 2022

“This is a real emergency”:

Here is a man who tells me he’s been stuck for roughly 10 hours and has not moved from his spot on I-95 in 7 hours. He doesn’t see any crews around him working to clear area. This is a real emergency with people running out of gas and it being 25 degrees outside. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/GFuvD3oSrM — Kristen Powers (@Kristen7News) January 4, 2022

