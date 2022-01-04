A “nearly 50 mile stretch of I-95” in Northern Virginia has been shut down this morning in the aftermath of Monday’s snowstorm:

And motorists have been trapped on the highway for HOURS:

Trending

Reporter Josh Lederman, who is one of the stranded drivers, says he has not “seen any plows or emergency vehicles on our side (northbound since before midnight”:

Temps in the area are frigid:

“Avoid I-95 at all costs”:

Um, this is really bad. Where is Gov. Ralph Northam?

There are reports of ice “a few inches thick” in places:

“This is a real emergency”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: I-95

Recommended Twitchy Video