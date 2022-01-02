The popular lib account Patriot Takes is calling out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, over — and we can’t make this up — sharing photos from the same photoshoot on Christmas and New Year’s:

Ron DeSantis’ family is wearing the exact same clothes in both their Christmas and New Year Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/pctLYqnOKD — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 2, 2022

GASP! They used photos from this photoshoot on Thanksgiving, too:

Same on Thanksgiving and also back in October… They really got their money’s worth from this photo shoot didn’t they…? pic.twitter.com/4JxPbQSpH9 — Jackie (@Jackie_Bizzle) January 2, 2022

“You really got him now!”:

You really got him now! They did a family photo shoot and keep using photos for it for different holiday occasions. Not sure how he will ever recover. https://t.co/7Xl9QtiRWD — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 3, 2022

DeSantis might as well resign now:

So they did a family photo session and liked more than one of the photos?? The horror. https://t.co/NcpucEJzPn — Danielle Butcher (@DaniSButcher) January 3, 2022

Get ready for Gov. Nikkie Fried!

Ron DeSantis will never recover from this https://t.co/SjPKxpB5cn — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 3, 2022

We shall calls this, “PHOTOGATE”:

.@GovRonDeSantis PHOTOGATE HAS COMMENCED. Btw – You clearly don’t have 3 kids under 5. My wife and I will be lucky to get 1 photo of all of them looking at camera, let alone with smilies, ALL YEAR. https://t.co/BD8Ume2WJ5 — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) January 3, 2022

And, on a more serious note, these libs are absolute trash:

Maybe they banked some photos because future first-lady Casey DeSantis is undergoing chemotherapy. Did that cross your mind? https://t.co/LkVVbGXlQl — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) January 3, 2022

Like clockwork:

Ron DeSantis is by no means immune to legitimate criticism, but he continues to attract the most over-the-top, clownish critics. Every 2-3 days there is another absurd "gotcha" that falls flat on its face. https://t.co/yZImtJl4vo — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) January 3, 2022

