Former U.S. Senator Harry Reid of Nevada died at the age of 82 on Tuesday:

President Joe Biden called Reid a “dear friend and a giant of our history”:

Flags will be flown at half-staff today at the Capitol:

Reid was an early backer of then Sen. Barack Obama’s run for president in 2008:

And he’s also responsible for the end of the judicial filibuster:

This thread chronicles his early life:

And in case you’ve never seen it, here’s the infamous clip of Reid battling mobster Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal, Rober DeNiro’s character in “Casino”:

More from the Las Vegas Sun on Reid-Rosenthal, including the time Reid’s family car was blown up:

Reid’s wife, Landra, famously escaped death when mobsters attempted to blow up Reid’s family car in 1981. Reid blames former mob associate and Las Vegas casino executive Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal for the attempted car bombing.

“Lefty Rosenthal was the only person I was ever afraid of,” Reid said. “I was not afraid of him physically. I was afraid of what he would do.”

“He was the kind of guy who wouldn’t hurt you himself,” Reid said. “He’d hire somebody to do it.”

Rosenthal was considered a top sports handicapper. His time in Las Vegas was the focus of the 1995 Martin Scorsese’s film ‘Casino.’

It is a movie that Reid will never see.

“Lefty Rosenthal was a bad guy,” Reid said. “I’ve never watched the movie ‘Casino’ because they tried to make him something that he wasn’t — a good guy — I’m told. So as a result of that, I’m not going to that movie and will never see it.”

***

