According to new modeling, THIS is what Washington, D.C. will look like if “we keep our current carbon path“:

This is what D.C. will look like if the world continues on its current trajectory of greenhouse gas emissions. https://t.co/tFInyS9ZFi pic.twitter.com/e6HLj9haCf — DCist (@DCist) December 26, 2021

So, global warming is . . . good?

im not sure if this is an argument for or against global warming https://t.co/5ZAMm75YoZ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 27, 2021

“Finally some good news”:

Finally some good news https://t.co/fToBdZYSIh — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 27, 2021

Faster, please:

Time to speed things up. https://t.co/VgcU0hUhMF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 27, 2021

And who wouldn’t want to live in this island paradise?

This looks beautiful. Hope it works. https://t.co/m8TnfpkkNj — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 28, 2021

“Imagine the fishing opportunities”:

Looks remarkably clean with lots of trees to me. Imagine the fishing opportunities.#LookOnTheBrightSide https://t.co/J3VrLTP9Mr — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) December 27, 2021

“Drown the swamp”? We like it:

So we have "drain the swamp" and now "drown the swamp"… https://t.co/aY8vxvl1RF — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) December 27, 2021

Buy now!

so you're saying I'll have waterfront property and should buy https://t.co/THpgxNpAyJ — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) December 28, 2021

This version of D.C., if the models are correct, is also inevitable as the scenario with massive cuts to carbon emissions also produces this slightly-less-watery boater’s paradise:

lol. the photo with the article is if we don't cut carbon pollution. Here is DC *with* the expensive cuts. Looks like we're getting boater's paradise DC no matter what we do. https://t.co/Yyl1by89cK pic.twitter.com/5vhoe8LmRK — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 28, 2021

