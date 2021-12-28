According to new modeling, THIS is what Washington, D.C. will look like if “we keep our current carbon path“:
This is what D.C. will look like if the world continues on its current trajectory of greenhouse gas emissions. https://t.co/tFInyS9ZFi pic.twitter.com/e6HLj9haCf
— DCist (@DCist) December 26, 2021
So, global warming is . . . good?
im not sure if this is an argument for or against global warming https://t.co/5ZAMm75YoZ
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 27, 2021
“Finally some good news”:
Finally some good news https://t.co/fToBdZYSIh
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 27, 2021
Faster, please:
Time to speed things up. https://t.co/VgcU0hUhMF
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 27, 2021
And who wouldn’t want to live in this island paradise?
This looks beautiful. Hope it works. https://t.co/m8TnfpkkNj
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 28, 2021
“Imagine the fishing opportunities”:
Looks remarkably clean with lots of trees to me. Imagine the fishing opportunities.#LookOnTheBrightSide https://t.co/J3VrLTP9Mr
— Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) December 27, 2021
“Drown the swamp”? We like it:
So we have "drain the swamp" and now "drown the swamp"… https://t.co/aY8vxvl1RF
— Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) December 27, 2021
Buy now!
so you're saying I'll have waterfront property and should buy https://t.co/THpgxNpAyJ
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) December 28, 2021
This version of D.C., if the models are correct, is also inevitable as the scenario with massive cuts to carbon emissions also produces this slightly-less-watery boater’s paradise:
lol. the photo with the article is if we don't cut carbon pollution. Here is DC *with* the expensive cuts.
Looks like we're getting boater's paradise DC no matter what we do. https://t.co/Yyl1by89cK pic.twitter.com/5vhoe8LmRK
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 28, 2021
