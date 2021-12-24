Rep. Ted Lieu of California cheered on the stock market on Thursday, thanking President Biden and Vice President Harris for the gains:

But this is the same Ted Lieu who said about stock market gainst during the Trump administration, “More evidence the stock market reflects shareholders and the wealthy, but not ordinary Americans facing economic troubles. The stock market increased this morning because of job losses in the manufacturing sector, the worst since 2013”:

More evidence the stock market reflects shareholders and the wealthy, but not ordinary Americans facing economic troubles. The stock market increased this morning because of job losses in the manufacturing sector, the worst since 2013. #ThursdayThoughts https://t.co/582CA1pvKF — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 1, 2019

He defended his tweet from yesterday by noting that many Americans have a 401k, a fact that was as true in 2019 as it is today:

I don’t live in PV, but like many Americans I do have a 401k. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 23, 2021

And this is NOT what other Dems like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been saying:

30 million people in this country are at risk of eviction. Millions of people are unemployed or underemployed from cut-back hours. The economy is not the stock market. We are NOT doing fine. People need help in red states and blue, & our job is to help everyone. This is basic. https://t.co/M9NwZPGp2p — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 19, 2020

So, which Ted Lieu should we trust? (HINT: Neither of them.)

***

Recommended Twitchy Video