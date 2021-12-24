Rep. Ted Lieu of California cheered on the stock market on Thursday, thanking President Biden and Vice President Harris for the gains:

But this is the same Ted Lieu who said about stock market gainst during the Trump administration, “More evidence the stock market reflects shareholders and the wealthy, but not ordinary Americans facing economic troubles. The stock market increased this morning because of job losses in the manufacturing sector, the worst since 2013”:

Trending

He defended his tweet from yesterday by noting that many Americans have a 401k, a fact that was as true in 2019 as it is today:

And this is NOT what other Dems like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been saying:

So, which Ted Lieu should we trust? (HINT: Neither of them.)

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ted Lieu

Recommended Twitchy Video