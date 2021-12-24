Lib attorney Marc Elias announced his group will be suing Arizona over what he says is an “illegally gerrymandered map.”

“Arizonians deserve better,” he says:

First up, it’s not “Arizonians”:

But, more importantly, this is a “dead-end lawsuit” that “could diminish their side’s credibility in the suits that actually matter.”

From redistricting expert Dave Wasserman:

But then former Attorney General Eric Holder jumped in to defend the lawsuit, calling Wasserman “just plain stupid”:

Oh, big mistake.

Wasserman pointed out that “both *Dem* commissioners voted to approve the 5-4 Biden map.” Will Holder and Elias prove the *Dems* engaged in “egregious conduct”? What a clown show:

Yep. We love to see it, too:

