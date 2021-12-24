Lib attorney Marc Elias announced his group will be suing Arizona over what he says is an “illegally gerrymandered map.”

“Arizonians deserve better,” he says:

It is disappointing that the AZ Commission produced an illegally gerrymandered map. Arizonians deserve better. Arizona will be sued. https://t.co/7zMNo1ZVej — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 22, 2021

First up, it’s not “Arizonians”:

But, more importantly, this is a “dead-end lawsuit” that “could diminish their side’s credibility in the suits that actually matter.”

From redistricting expert Dave Wasserman:

Hearing increasing concerns from Dem members of Congress that the party’s legal apparatus filing a ton of dead-end lawsuits (for example, AZ map passed w/ unanimous bipartisan support) could diminish their side’s credibility in the suits that actually matter. https://t.co/E7E1IjbG2W — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 23, 2021

But then former Attorney General Eric Holder jumped in to defend the lawsuit, calling Wasserman “just plain stupid”:

This is just plain stupid. We file our suits in places where there is egregious conduct – and where we can win. Tell the would be trial lawyers – now standing on the sidelines – to shut the hell up. https://t.co/XlvZeJNB6n — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 23, 2021

Oh, big mistake.

Wasserman pointed out that “both *Dem* commissioners voted to approve the 5-4 Biden map.” Will Holder and Elias prove the *Dems* engaged in “egregious conduct”? What a clown show:

ICYMI, both *Dem* commissioners voted to approve the 5-4 Biden map in Arizona your org just filed a hopeless lawsuit against. Did they engage in “egregious conduct?” Lol this is getting out of hand. https://t.co/UZTUNGWibj — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 24, 2021

Yep. We love to see it, too:

The former Attorney General of the United States just got dunked on by a political map nerd. That is the America I love 😂 https://t.co/3y6weaah6v — Nicole Rodden (@NicoleRoddenGA) December 24, 2021

***

