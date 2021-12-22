One of the major developments coming out of President Joe Biden’s speech on Tuesday was that he finally credited the Trump administration on vaccines:

“Thanks to the prior administration…” Biden credits Trump WH on vaccines — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 21, 2021

And former President Trump took notice of it, telling Fox News’ Brooke Singman that he was “surprised” by Biden’s statement but he’s “very appreciative”:

EXCLUSIVE: Fmr. President Trump told me he’s very appreciative"& "surprised" President #Biden thanked him&his admin. for their success in making #COVID19 #vaccines available to the public & said “tone” & “trust"are critical in getting Americans vaccinated.https://t.co/WyknJhzaRa — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) December 22, 2021

Let the healing begin:

"I think (Biden) did something very good," Trump said. "You know, it has to be a process of healing in this country, and that will help a lot." https://t.co/kMsoHMCEbZ — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) December 22, 2021

Why couldn’t we have had this tone from both of them for the past year?

"This is a great thing that we all did," Trump said, referring to the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines. "I may have been the vehicle, but we all did this together." https://t.co/kMsoHMCEbZ — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) December 22, 2021

Trump also pushed those still hesitant to get the vaccine, saying “You have to embrace it” while at the same time criticizing mandates:

For those still hesitant to receive a COVID vaccine, Trump said: "You have to embrace it. You don’t have to do it, and there can’t be mandates and all those things, but you have to embrace it." https://t.co/kMsoHMCEbZ — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) December 22, 2021

And we’ll see how long this lasts:

On Biden’s address today, Trump told Fox News: "It is a little tough to be overly critical now, because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did. You know, that’s a first — so it is very tough for me to be overly critical now." https://t.co/kMsoHMCEbZ — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) December 22, 2021

***

