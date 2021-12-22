One of the major developments coming out of President Joe Biden’s speech on Tuesday was that he finally credited the Trump administration on vaccines:

And former President Trump took notice of it, telling Fox News’ Brooke Singman that he was “surprised” by Biden’s statement but he’s “very appreciative”:

Trending

Let the healing begin:

Why couldn’t we have had this tone from both of them for the past year?

Trump also pushed those still hesitant to get the vaccine, saying “You have to embrace it” while at the same time criticizing mandates:

And we’ll see how long this lasts:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Trumpvaccines

Recommended Twitchy Video