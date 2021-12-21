As we told you last night, the news that the Bidens have a new puppy eclipsed the much darker report that they’ve abandoned their other dog, Major, who will now live with family friends in a “quieter environment”:

And then the Bidens replaced Major with Commander, the exact same breed?

“I can’t even tell you how irresponsible this is”:

Trending

Anyway, that brings us to this old tweet from Hillary Clinton who warned us about voting for someone “you wouldn’t trust with your dog”:

She was right?

No, it did not:

And, we’ll point out, this is not the first time we’ve taken issue with how the Biden administration treats dogs. Remember, Afghanistan?

It’s a pattern:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CommanderJoe Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video