As we told you last night, the news that the Bidens have a new puppy eclipsed the much darker report that they’ve abandoned their other dog, Major, who will now live with family friends in a “quieter environment”:

Pet news dump from the WH: New puppy, new cat, and Major will get a new family. “After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the First Family has decided … it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends.” — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) December 20, 2021

And then the Bidens replaced Major with Commander, the exact same breed?

And a German Shepherd of all breeds? The breed known for its loyalty and devotion to individual people that it’s rarely even going to see in the White House? What the hell. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 21, 2021

“I can’t even tell you how irresponsible this is”:

Biden put out this video of his new puppy as a smoke screen because they just got rid of their other German Shepherd that they didn’t train and therefore didn’t trust. I can’t even tell you how irresponsible this is. You don’t get a dog and abandon it just to get another 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/y0iVYbZgw5 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 21, 2021

Anyway, that brings us to this old tweet from Hillary Clinton who warned us about voting for someone “you wouldn’t trust with your dog”:

Don't vote for anyone you wouldn't trust with your dog. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 19, 2021

She was right?

No, it did not:

And, we’ll point out, this is not the first time we’ve taken issue with how the Biden administration treats dogs. Remember, Afghanistan?

It’s a pattern:

Abandoned by Biden pic.twitter.com/1hhaUTVkQd — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 31, 2021

