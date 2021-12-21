As we told you last night, the news that the Bidens have a new puppy eclipsed the much darker report that they’ve abandoned their other dog, Major, who will now live with family friends in a “quieter environment”:
Pet news dump from the WH: New puppy, new cat, and Major will get a new family.
“After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the First Family has decided … it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends.”
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) December 20, 2021
And then the Bidens replaced Major with Commander, the exact same breed?
And a German Shepherd of all breeds? The breed known for its loyalty and devotion to individual people that it’s rarely even going to see in the White House? What the hell.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 21, 2021
“I can’t even tell you how irresponsible this is”:
Biden put out this video of his new puppy as a smoke screen because they just got rid of their other German Shepherd that they didn’t train and therefore didn’t trust. I can’t even tell you how irresponsible this is.
You don’t get a dog and abandon it just to get another 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/y0iVYbZgw5
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 21, 2021
Anyway, that brings us to this old tweet from Hillary Clinton who warned us about voting for someone “you wouldn’t trust with your dog”:
Don't vote for anyone you wouldn't trust with your dog.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 19, 2021
She was right?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2021
No, it did not:
This didn’t age well. https://t.co/QEPL4Qtihd
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 21, 2021
And, we’ll point out, this is not the first time we’ve taken issue with how the Biden administration treats dogs. Remember, Afghanistan?
Quite so.🐾 https://t.co/qd9hwOIvI8 pic.twitter.com/0j2XIrzHgF
— Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) August 31, 2021
It’s a pattern:
Abandoned by Biden pic.twitter.com/1hhaUTVkQd
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 31, 2021
***
