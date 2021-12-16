This was inevitable, but, Hillary Clinton has decided it would be a good idea to weigh in on the use of private emails by Mark Meadows and others.

“Especially since his emails were about plotting a coup d’etat, while ours were about gefilte fish,” she tweeted:

She still doesn’t get it, does she? She had a private server without the necessary security precautions that was set up to circumvent transparency laws. It was never just about “gefilte fish” or yoga or whatever other BS thing she wants it to be about:

Who wants to tell her?

She didn’t even have a .gov account!

Please, no. Not this:

