This was inevitable, but, Hillary Clinton has decided it would be a good idea to weigh in on the use of private emails by Mark Meadows and others.

“Especially since his emails were about plotting a coup d’etat, while ours were about gefilte fish,” she tweeted:

Especially since his emails were about plotting a coup d'etat, while ours were about gefilte fish. https://t.co/XLYENxoCbn — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 16, 2021

She still doesn’t get it, does she? She had a private server without the necessary security precautions that was set up to circumvent transparency laws. It was never just about “gefilte fish” or yoga or whatever other BS thing she wants it to be about:

You set up an illegal server to circumvent transparency and then tried to illegally destroy your emails. Anyone else would have been charged. https://t.co/4KIi8P4sgN — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 16, 2021

Who wants to tell her?

NARRATOR: There was no plot and no attempted "coup d'etat." Once again, #BlueAnon nuttery is mainstream on the left. https://t.co/SGcQAyuYvK — RBe (@RBPundit) December 16, 2021

She didn’t even have a .gov account!

Good lord! #HillaryClintom was conducting private business on her server using her position as SoS to do it. https://t.co/WQrL1nhrME — Milo™ (@chasbottom) December 16, 2021

Please, no. Not this:

She is going to run in 2024 isn't she? God, let it be true. Nothing would bring me more joy than seeing Trump beat her again LOL https://t.co/uPVXkuVCXW — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) December 16, 2021

***

