New York’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics just ruled that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo must return the profits from his $5.1 million book deal:

Cuomo must turn the money over to Attorney General Letitia James’ office within 30 days:

Trending

Janice Dean’s response, although short at just three letters, pretty much sums up what everyone is feeling:

But there are complications:

And his lawyer signaled a court fight to come if the state attempts to enforce the decision:

Exit question: What about his legal fees?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoJanice Dean

Recommended Twitchy Video