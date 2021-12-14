New York’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics just ruled that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo must return the profits from his $5.1 million book deal:

The NY State Public Ethics Commission had ordered former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to return the $5.1M profit from his book about the pandemic to the state. @wcbs880 — Steve Scott (@SteveScottNEWS) December 14, 2021

Cuomo must turn the money over to Attorney General Letitia James’ office within 30 days:

NEW: JCOPE passes a resolution requiring former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to turn his book proceeds over to the Attorney General's Office within 30 days. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) December 14, 2021

Janice Dean’s response, although short at just three letters, pretty much sums up what everyone is feeling:

Omg Andrew Cuomo ordered to return pandemic book profits to state https://t.co/fXVxb7LV35 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 14, 2021

But there are complications:

Some potential complications: Cuomo placed $1 million from the book proceeds into a blind trust. He donated $500,000 to the United Way in the Capital Region. — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) December 14, 2021

And his lawyer signaled a court fight to come if the state attempts to enforce the decision:

Cuomo attorney Jim McGuire says legal challenge is coming if claw back is enforced: “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law." (previous tweet with wrong attribution) — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) December 14, 2021

Exit question: What about his legal fees?

Make him pay for his own lawyers next. https://t.co/1zbf4gGXgG — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) December 14, 2021

