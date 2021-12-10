New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new indoor mas mandate “unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement” to get in:

ICYMI: NYS will impose a new statewide mask mandate, Gov. Kathy Hochul announces via press release "Masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement" — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) December 10, 2021

From the governor herself:

I share New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic, but the winter surge is here & we must take action. Starting Monday through January 15, businesses will have the option to implement either a vaccine or mask requirement. 1/ — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 10, 2021

My two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy. The measures I’m announcing today will help accomplish this through the holiday season. 2/ — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 10, 2021

To the more than 80% of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated: Thank you. Let’s get more New Yorkers vaccinated so we can put this pandemic in the rear view mirror. 3/3 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 10, 2021

And she says this is to, in part, reduce suicides and drug overdoses that may occur if she imposes another lockdown on the state:

NY’s @GovKathyHochul cites rising suicide & drug overdoses as justification for imposing another statewide mask mandate: "I’ve been warning, if we can't get more people vaccinated, boosted, I have to protect people, but also the economy." pic.twitter.com/Aqc4zt1Xw9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 10, 2021

Later on in the day, with her mask in chin-diaper mode, she announced fines for those violating the mask mandate:

.@GovKathyHochul says businesses that do not comply with new mask mandate will be subject to a $1,000 fine, enforced by local health departments. ( I deleted a previous Tweet that did not make that clear. It’s businesses, not individuals ) pic.twitter.com/I7lrSw2kV6 — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) December 10, 2021

Um, isn’t she violating the mask mandate herself? From Rep. Elise Stefanik:

Amazingly Kathy Hochul announces a mask mandate…while breaking the mask mandate (as she is not properly wearing her mask indoors) Rules for thee, but not for me ! https://t.co/HfzQP9xf5t — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 10, 2021

Pay the fine, governor!

I assume Hochul will pay the $1000 fine for this photograph. https://t.co/HfzQP9xf5t — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 10, 2021

And, we’ll note, she’s off to New Orleans for the Democratic Governors Association Annual Meeting where we bet she doesn’t wear a mask indoors:

Gov. Hochul will be going to the Democratic Governors Association Annual Meeting in New Orleans later today and returns Saturday night, per her campaign. — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) December 10, 2021

***

