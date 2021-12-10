New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new indoor mas mandate “unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement” to get in:

From the governor herself:

Trending

And she says this is to, in part, reduce suicides and drug overdoses that may occur if she imposes another lockdown on the state:

Later on in the day, with her mask in chin-diaper mode, she announced fines for those violating the mask mandate:

Um, isn’t she violating the mask mandate herself? From Rep. Elise Stefanik:

Pay the fine, governor!

And, we’ll note, she’s off to New Orleans for the Democratic Governors Association Annual Meeting where we bet she doesn’t wear a mask indoors:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kathy HochulmasksNew York

Recommended Twitchy Video