In response to an article on Fox News titled, “Guatemalan president says he’s had no direct contact with White House since border czar Harris’ June meeting,” Juan Gonzalez, Special Assistant to @POTUS and #NSC Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere, tweeted — and then deleted — that President Alejandro Giammattei had actually met with the White House that day.

Screenshot:

What a complete “self-own.” The interview with Fox News was “obviously pre-tape” and “likely true” when President Giammattei said it, which means that it took “9 months after Kamala was appointed to address ‘root causes'” of the crisis. A fact that Gonzalez then admitted to everyone:

1) The interview was obviously pre-taped, so it was likely true when he said it. 2) “We totally did meet him today,” 9 months after Kamala was appointed to address “root causes,” is just a massive self-own. #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/SWqhHddZTf — John Cooper (@thejcoop) December 9, 2021

And, POOF! It’s gone. Except for the screenshots, of course:

UPDATE: White House staffer Juan Gonzalez deleted the tweet lol! Apparently folks at the White House realized it was terrible messaging, too. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/gXGXFjgPUw — John Cooper (@thejcoop) December 9, 2021

Maybe, they’re all characters from “Veep”?

