There was a brief lockdown at the Longworth House Office Building in the U.S. Capitol complex this morning after someone brought a gun into the building:

According to reports, the gun was in a backpack and the staffer was arrested:

From the Capitol Police:

The staffer, identified as Jeffrey Allsbrooks told police “he forgot the gun was in the bag.” He was charged with carrying a pistol without a license:

This morning at approximately 7:40 am, our officers in the Longworth Building spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the x-ray screen.

The man was tracked down four minutes later and arrested.

The owner of the bag was identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks (02-20-1964), a staffer with the House Chief Administrative Office. Allbrooks told our officers he forgot the gun was in the bag.

We are charging him with Carrying a Pistol without a License.

This case remains under investigation and the Department is looking into what happened before, during and after those four minutes.

