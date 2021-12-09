There was a brief lockdown at the Longworth House Office Building in the U.S. Capitol complex this morning after someone brought a gun into the building:

Breaking: The Longworth building -An office building of the US Capitol complex -was put on lockdown this morning after someone brought a gun into the building, multiple sources tell me, @mkraju and @DaniellaMicaela. Police detained the person, sources say. USCP says no threat. — Whitney Wild (@WhitneyWReports) December 9, 2021

According to reports, the gun was in a backpack and the staffer was arrested:

1) The threat of inside the Longworth House Office Building is now clear. Fox is told this was told a House aide had a gun in their backpack. It’s unclear if police at first missed the gun in the backpack or if the backpack was left and they discovered the gun later — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 9, 2021

2) Aide has been arrested. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 9, 2021

From the Capitol Police:

USCP Arrest Capitol Hill Staffer for Carrying a Gun: https://t.co/wk9aMpkvdO pic.twitter.com/GaEsILuDNp — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) December 9, 2021

The staffer, identified as Jeffrey Allsbrooks told police “he forgot the gun was in the bag.” He was charged with carrying a pistol without a license:

This morning at approximately 7:40 am, our officers in the Longworth Building spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the x-ray screen. The man was tracked down four minutes later and arrested. The owner of the bag was identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks (02-20-1964), a staffer with the House Chief Administrative Office. Allbrooks told our officers he forgot the gun was in the bag. We are charging him with Carrying a Pistol without a License. This case remains under investigation and the Department is looking into what happened before, during and after those four minutes.

***

Recommended Twitchy Video