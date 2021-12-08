Townhall’s Julio Rosas on the ground for us near Yuma, Arizona where he’s covering the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border:

Rosas reports that “One of the reasons why this spot in the Yuma Sector is a popular crossing area is because the border wall stops just before the Cocopah Reservation”:

The plan is for the migrants to cross illegally and then they turn themselves into the Border Patrol:

That is, if the Border Patrol shows up:

Rosas also reported that “no Border Patrol agents are actively patrolling large parts of the Yuma Sector because most are processing the immigrants while the few left are only on transport duty, who have been told to not go pick up people until told by higher ups to go”:

What a s*itshow:

***

