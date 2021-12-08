Townhall’s Julio Rosas on the ground for us near Yuma, Arizona where he’s covering the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border:

On the ground in Yuma, AZ for @townhallcom. This sector has seen a dramatic increase in apprehensions in recent days as large groups illegally cross into the U.S. to turn themselves in to Border Patrol. People I’ve talked to say they’re from Venezuela, Brazil, and Colombia. pic.twitter.com/t19XIW1dkQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 7, 2021

Rosas reports that “One of the reasons why this spot in the Yuma Sector is a popular crossing area is because the border wall stops just before the Cocopah Reservation”:

One of the reasons why this spot in the Yuma Sector is a popular crossing area is because the border wall stops just before the Cocopah Reservation. I was at this spot in October and there is definitely a lot more trash that has been left behind today. pic.twitter.com/ain2MIoHsr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 7, 2021

The plan is for the migrants to cross illegally and then they turn themselves into the Border Patrol:

By the Morelos Dam, immigrants who illegally crossed here say they’ve been waiting over 3 hours for Border Patrol to pick them up. Others said they’ve been here since 11:00 AM today. People here say they’re from Nicaragua, Haiti, and Guatemala. More people are crossing right now. pic.twitter.com/HQ06fqmGVq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 7, 2021

That is, if the Border Patrol shows up:

This sector is certainly busier than when I was here in October. When this group of Haitians reached U.S. soil, a bus on the Mexican side pulled up and dropped off more people. Border Patrol still has not shown up. pic.twitter.com/DmmDXFXSJ1 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 8, 2021

Rosas also reported that “no Border Patrol agents are actively patrolling large parts of the Yuma Sector because most are processing the immigrants while the few left are only on transport duty, who have been told to not go pick up people until told by higher ups to go”:

Been told by a source no Border Patrol agents are actively patrolling large parts of the Yuma Sector because most are processing the immigrants while the few left are only on transport duty, who have been told to not go pick up people until told by higher ups to go. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 8, 2021

What a s*itshow:

This means immigrants are waiting hours, sometimes days, unsupervised. I can say this has resulted in them getting frustrated and head into town to go who knows where. Source said Border Patrol has told local law enforcement they will be relying on them to do border police work. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 8, 2021

