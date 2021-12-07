SHOT. . .

Secretary of State Tony Blinken posted this memo outlining the White House’s plan to counter corruption at 11:23 on Monday:

Corruption and its harmful effects have the potential to touch nearly all aspects of society. The U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption outlines ways the @StateDept will help effectively fight for transparency and prevent corruption around the globe. https://t.co/sx7eY3u6Iu — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 6, 2021

CHASER. . .

And a few hours, press secretary Jen Psaki refused to comment on the Hunter Biden laptop story or any of his past businss dealings:

REPORTER: "I was hoping that you could confirm that the laptop [Hunter Biden's] is indeed authentic and not Russian disinformation, as you seemed to suggest on Twitter last year." Psaki says she doesn't have "the time nor the interest" in confirming that. pic.twitter.com/75DhD7w8xe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2021

One way to fight corruption would be to put a moratorium on the children of politicians securing high-paid consulting gigs from foreign governments, but what do we know:

Of course not https://t.co/xMbSOtHCLG — Greg (Just a Simple Man) (@Arcticwolff) December 6, 2021

“Authentic” or “Not authentic” takes less time to say than “I have neither the time nor interest in exploring or reading the book.” The gall as Psaki provably lies right to our faces in real time. https://t.co/sKDrBeJKMA — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) December 7, 2021

I know she's paid to lie for a living, but sheesh. https://t.co/KperHGpVSV — Carla Gericke (@CarlaGericke) December 6, 2021

Her answer says everything https://t.co/RgwUpd1GRf — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) December 6, 2021

***

