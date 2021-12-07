SHOT. . .

Secretary of State Tony Blinken posted this memo outlining the White House’s plan to counter corruption at 11:23 on Monday:

And a few hours, press secretary Jen Psaki refused to comment on the Hunter Biden laptop story or any of his past businss dealings:

One way to fight corruption would be to put a moratorium on the children of politicians securing high-paid consulting gigs from foreign governments, but what do we know:

