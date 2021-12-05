Video is going viral on Twitter showing a CTA bus driver in Chicago getting beaten by a mob on Saturday night.

Warning: Graphic footage:

Ove to you, Illinois Dems:

According to media reports, an “ambulance took the 49-year-old driver to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with bruises to his face and body.” Police are investigating:

A 15-year-old was also shot in Downtown Chicago last night:

“Total lawlessness and chaos”:

