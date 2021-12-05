Video is going viral on Twitter showing a CTA bus driver in Chicago getting beaten by a mob on Saturday night.
Warning: Graphic footage:
This is video of the poor CTA bus driver that was beaten last night downtown. This is SO disgusting that this is happening in Chi. @TheMagMile @ChiefDavidBrown @MaryAnnAhernNBC @AnitaPadilla32 @FoxNews @CWBChicago @WGNNews @ABC7Chicago @cbschicago @ChiCityBusiness @AmyJacobson pic.twitter.com/EANvAwkwxF
— Paul Vallas (@Paulvallas) December 5, 2021
Ove to you, Illinois Dems:
Lightfoot, Foxx, Preckwinkle, Pritzker, Judge Evans. Look at what your liberal policies have done to Chicago, city of anarchy. You’ve killed the city. You make speeches about “equity”Disgusting and shameless https://t.co/QvwPigHu1i
— John Kass (@John_Kass) December 5, 2021
According to media reports, an “ambulance took the 49-year-old driver to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with bruises to his face and body.” Police are investigating:
Chicago police are looking for whoever attacked a CTA bus driver and shot a teen boy in separate incidents in the Loop Saturday night. https://t.co/Ya9a8TMDI9
— WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) December 5, 2021
A 15-year-old was also shot in Downtown Chicago last night:
15-year-old shot, CTA bus driver beaten as "large group" of juveniles flood the Loop and Millennium Park on Saturday evening.https://t.co/X7C5Le6ywH
— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) December 5, 2021
“Total lawlessness and chaos”:
Total lawlessness and chaos. https://t.co/MwCheDnddI
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 5, 2021
***