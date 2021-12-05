Multiple media outlets are reporting tonight that former U.S. Senator David Perdue will challenge incumbent Brian Kemp for governor of Georgia:

According to Politico, the official announcement can come “as early as Monday”:

Trending

And Axios reported that Purdue “could expect an endorsement from” former President Trump:

As for the race itself, the Cook Political Report moved it to “Toss Up” from “Lean R” on Friday:

***

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline. 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David Perdue

Recommended Twitchy Video