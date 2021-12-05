David Gins, Deputy Director for Operations for Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted this creepy photo out on Sunday to show America how much he loves his job:
Hi. My name is David Gins. I work for Vice President Harris on behalf of the American people as Deputy Director for Operations and absolutely love my job.
Just thought some of you should know 😀 pic.twitter.com/VPuYv9bpbp
— David Gins (@davidmgins) December 5, 2021
LOL it looks like a hostage photo:
Are you under duress? https://t.co/PUDZ2XTOeR
— Christian Britschgi (@christianbrits) December 6, 2021
We’re going to need more than this for proof of life, David:
it's not a proper proof of life unless something in the photo is dated https://t.co/Qx0WDW086V
— Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) December 5, 2021
And “blink three times if you’re in danger”:
Dave, blink three times if you’re in danger. https://t.co/436nDFvtDY
— Death Becomes Her superfan (@IssueFortyFive) December 5, 2021
Yes, we can see how much he loves his job:
this is me when I'm enjoying my job https://t.co/Ix33rKEEgi pic.twitter.com/VfEFZclecK
— punished 'venom' noah, esq, md 🤱 (@catboymaid69) December 5, 2021
And what’s going on with the photo on the wall?
What's going on with this photo? It's weird & also a strange place for a photo.
Was this staged for your tweet? pic.twitter.com/qJjkJnViXr
— Prosecco Proletariat ☭ (@Chris_SactoCA) December 5, 2021
it’s one of the Spider-Man memes come to life:
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 6, 2021
***