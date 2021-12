White House chief of staff was very quick to share this tweet from former Obama economic advisor Steven Rattner on the “(very) good news” in today’s very disappointing jobs report:

America is back at work. https://t.co/msPBhjTEng — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 3, 2021

But for some strange reason, he didn’t share this one from one minute later where Rattern pointed out the Black unemployment rate is “a cause for concern”:

We shouldn’t get too excited about drop in Black unemployment. Black labor force participation fell, so unemployment rate is distorted (100K Black Americans no longer looking for work). A cause for concern, particularly because overall participation rose. pic.twitter.com/FUWensuNgs — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) December 3, 2021

Charles Payne called it a “heartbreak disaster” and begged the “liberal media be honest one time”:

I wish President Biden and others would stop blowing smoke… U3 unemployment that bogus. Real story for Black Americans is -224,000 have left the labor force in past 3 months even with 10M+ jobs. This is a heartbreak disaster. Please liberal media be honest one time.#GetWoke pic.twitter.com/6MKThfYZBu — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 3, 2021

Well, the honest take would be “Democrats assume power, black people hardest hit”:

GP "Democrats assume power, black people hardest hit." https://t.co/mwNIXi9WAn — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 3, 2021

