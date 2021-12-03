The BBC’s Tara McKelvey is reporting that President Joe Biden is out for dinner right now and not wearing his mask inside the restaurant:

The president goes out: I was with the press pool, and we waited outside Imperfecto restaurant

for him. My colleague @justinsink says he saw him inside the restaurant through a window, and the president was not wearing a mask. Outside, in front of the cameras, he wore one. pic.twitter.com/OYeUhDW7Sz — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) December 4, 2021

We trust that he’s not masking up between bites:

On planes, you literally have to mask up in between bites. Now, if the Feds can defend that… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 4, 2021

Nope, not at all:

“All theater. 100% of it”:

All theater. 100% of it. This is what politicization looks like. https://t.co/CIl09fGjhk — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 4, 2021

DC Mayor Muriel Bowers literally tweeted earlier today that people should mask up indoors:

Today's COVID-19 indicators: • 1,153,372 Vaccinations Administered

• 257 New cases

• 1 New Hospitalization

• 0 New Deaths

• Level: Substantial Transmission Get vaccinated, get your booster, and wear a mask indoors, DC! Learn more at: https://t.co/MEWs6uxEBa pic.twitter.com/8Znc71wJet — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 3, 2021

Now, this wouldn’t be a big deal and just the usual hypocrisy, but the president admitted he was sick this morning and the guidance is to stay home if you’re sick because the symptoms of a cold and Covid are the same:

All the people getting mad about this tweet appear to have forgotten that Biden admitted *this morning* that he had a cold and sounded like he was coughing up a lung. https://t.co/cdR4sWOkwM — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) December 4, 2021

According to the CDC, anyone the president infects tonight will have symptoms similar to Covid and should stay home until cleared:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged this question earlier:

Psaki sidesteps qs about why Biden is coming to work / around staff, reporters, execs, etc. even though he has symptoms: "I can assure you that the president follows every protocol he wants to keep everyone safe in the white house" — Justin Sink (@justinsink) December 3, 2021

What’s even crazier is McKelvey is getting attacked over tweeting a pool report:

BREAKING: The President of the United States cannot eat just by rubbing food on his forehead. I think the mask theater has become ridiculous, but the only thing sillier is the "let's see if we can play gotcha about masks" game. https://t.co/nPII8B3Nex — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 4, 2021

And:

IDIOT–you have to take your mask off to eat food and drink. I mean… https://t.co/U3lbvKMzJa — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) December 4, 2021

But, you see, the journos have to wear masks while talking inside the White House but Jen Psaki does not and the president doesn’t have to wear one while at dinner but he does when he’s outside:

There is no indoor mask mandate in DC, you understand that right? — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) December 4, 2021

It’s science!

Recommended Twitchy Video