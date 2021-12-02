Former President Donald Trump keeps teasing a 2024 run.
Here he is at a fundraiser for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel walker, saying “I ran twice and I won twice” and “I think you’ll ve very happy with what we’re going to say about the third time”:
Also hints at running again in 2024.
(He didn’t win twice, and definitely didn’t win by a higher margin in 2020, of course)pic.twitter.com/t0zPIQf60u
— stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) December 2, 2021
Trump also reportedly used close to the same language during an interview this morning with a South Florida radio station:
This morning on @WIOD, host Jimmy Cefalo told Donald Trump that a lot of his listeners want the former president to run for the WH again & asked him if he has at least made a decision
"In my mind, yes. Yes I have," Trump said. "I think you'll be happy."
Trump didn't elaborate
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) December 2, 2021
Start printing the merch?
Had to run up to the gas station. Trump 2024 hats spotted. Yea baby! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4QeTAYCiOO
— Kambree (@KamVTV) November 25, 2021
Earlier this week, Trump told Nigel Farage when asked about 2024, “If you love the country you have no choice”:
Trump hinted he might run again in 2024: 'If you love the country you have no choice' https://t.co/CtaVrFWpNI
— Politics Insider (@PoliticsInsider) December 2, 2021
And, again this morning, Trump told Brian Kilmeade during his phoner with “Fox & Friends” it’s “fake news” regarding Kilmeade’s suggestion that Melania would not follow him to the White House if he ran and won again:
Brian Kilmeade Asks Trump if Melania Is Refusing to Return to the White House if He Runs in 2024 https://t.co/plohCN3Oqi
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 2, 2021
