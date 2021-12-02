Former President Donald Trump keeps teasing a 2024 run.

Here he is at a fundraiser for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel walker, saying “I ran twice and I won twice” and “I think you’ll ve very happy with what we’re going to say about the third time”:

Trump also reportedly used close to the same language during an interview this morning with a South Florida radio station:

Start printing the merch?

Earlier this week, Trump told Nigel Farage when asked about 2024, “If you love the country you have no choice”:

And, again this morning, Trump told Brian Kilmeade during his phoner with “Fox & Friends” it’s “fake news” regarding Kilmeade’s suggestion that Melania would not follow him to the White House if he ran and won again:

***

