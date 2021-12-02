Former President Donald Trump keeps teasing a 2024 run.

Here he is at a fundraiser for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel walker, saying “I ran twice and I won twice” and “I think you’ll ve very happy with what we’re going to say about the third time”:

“I ran twice and I won twice,” Trump says at a fundraiser for Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker today. Also hints at running again in 2024.

(He didn’t win twice, and definitely didn’t win by a higher margin in 2020, of course)pic.twitter.com/t0zPIQf60u — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) December 2, 2021

Trump also reportedly used close to the same language during an interview this morning with a South Florida radio station:

This morning on @WIOD, host Jimmy Cefalo told Donald Trump that a lot of his listeners want the former president to run for the WH again & asked him if he has at least made a decision "In my mind, yes. Yes I have," Trump said. "I think you'll be happy." Trump didn't elaborate — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) December 2, 2021

Start printing the merch?

Had to run up to the gas station. Trump 2024 hats spotted. Yea baby! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4QeTAYCiOO — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 25, 2021

Earlier this week, Trump told Nigel Farage when asked about 2024, “If you love the country you have no choice”:

Trump hinted he might run again in 2024: 'If you love the country you have no choice' https://t.co/CtaVrFWpNI — Politics Insider (@PoliticsInsider) December 2, 2021

And, again this morning, Trump told Brian Kilmeade during his phoner with “Fox & Friends” it’s “fake news” regarding Kilmeade’s suggestion that Melania would not follow him to the White House if he ran and won again:

Brian Kilmeade Asks Trump if Melania Is Refusing to Return to the White House if He Runs in 2024 https://t.co/plohCN3Oqi — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 2, 2021

