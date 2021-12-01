The Kenosha Police Department released bodycam footage of the traffic stop of James Joseph Morrison, the NBC producer who was pulled over after running a red light while following the Rittenhouse jury bus.

As is clear from Morrison’s own words, he knew EXACTLY what he was doing. Have a watch:

WATCH 🚨 BodyCam Footage of NBC Producer Following Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Vehicle pic.twitter.com/iz33oBPinN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 30, 2021

Even worse for NBC News, Morrison put his boss, Irene Byon, on the phone and she accidentally admitted to the cops that he was following the jury bus:

Watch Irene Byon try – and fail – to explain what they were doing following the Rittenhouse jury bus. https://t.co/uJVF2t7kV3 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 1, 2021

In other words, NBC lied in its statement on the incident and just got caught:

NBC claims Kenosha Police were "mistaken as to the individual’s intent" when they stopped James Morrison after he ran a red while following the Rittenhouse jury bus. If so, why did NBC's Irene Byon mention "jury members" to police when police didn't? Body cam from @steveoatley pic.twitter.com/f5r1BML2Md — Bevo Fox (@bevo_fox) December 1, 2021

Over to you, NBC. Any update?

@NBCNews caught lying. It previously claimed ignorance of an alleged freelancer caught following the Rittenhouse jury bus. Police body cam video captures NBC News admitting it staked out exits from the courthouse to ID the bus and direct an employee to follow it. — MarkHyman (@MarkHyman) December 1, 2021

You can watch the entire video here:

