The Kenosha Police Department released bodycam footage of the traffic stop of James Joseph Morrison, the NBC producer who was pulled over after running a red light while following the Rittenhouse jury bus.

As is clear from Morrison’s own words, he knew EXACTLY what he was doing. Have a watch:

Even worse for NBC News, Morrison put his boss, Irene Byon, on the phone and she accidentally admitted to the cops that he was following the jury bus:

In other words, NBC lied in its statement on the incident and just got caught:

Over to you, NBC. Any update?

You can watch the entire video here:

***

