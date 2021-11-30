Based on the last 18 months or so, maybe science can, you know, just hit pause? Here’s the latest:

The world's first living robots, known as xenobots, can now reproduce — and in a way not seen in plants and animals, scientists say https://t.co/1IwKjZJS2W — CNN (@CNN) November 29, 2021

“What could possibly go wrong?”:

Sure. What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/W6ypvekDx8 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 29, 2021

But don’t worry. The “experts” assure us that safeguards are in place, both in the laboratory and morally:

Remember in the film “Jurassic Park” when they used amphibian DNA to create the dinosaurs? They did the same thing with the xenobots:

Scientists created the world's first living, self-healing robots using stem cells from frogs https://t.co/aQZMQa8Gk5 pic.twitter.com/vTwAevam4g — CNN (@CNN) November 29, 2021

The prophecy is true:

Something something your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. https://t.co/tuZSBvVsNp — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) November 30, 2021

We all know how it ends:

Man, imagine if there were science fiction stories about this and they had some sort of message https://t.co/O3EYIpmiad — Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) November 29, 2021

Future tweet: “Dr. Fauci assures America we only need two weeks to slow the spread of the xenobots”:

I, for one, welcome our new xenobot overlords. https://t.co/ul3pPX1oTY — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) November 29, 2021

Humans, we had a nice run.

