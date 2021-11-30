Yikes.

Former President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Bill O’Reilly and defended *not* firing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Watch for yourself:

Trump still doesn’t understand that personnel is policy, and that power-drunk evil tyrant gnome Fauci played him destroying lives and businesses in the process. This is an incredibly frustrating clip. pic.twitter.com/FMVaRXed1W — John – Mayo Monkey – Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 30, 2021

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter adds, “Yeah, that’s not good”:

Does he not get what listening to Fauci did to his chances in 2020?

This clip is amazing. I don't even know if he doesn't realize that Fauci is bad He's just much more concerned with whether Fauci made him look weak. https://t.co/JFP2mGhQ8P — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 30, 2021

And after we heard about entrenched Deep Staters making all the decisions, saying that he kept Fauci employed because “he’s been there a long time” just doesn’t make any sense:

Exhibit #69,420 why Trump will never be able to defeat the deep state. He doesn’t even think a life long unelected bureaucrat who Trump says himself “he’s been there a long time” had much influence on his administration. Yikes https://t.co/ZGiGr2WGuA — Cauci Hawkeye (@CauciHawkeye) November 30, 2021

Your move, Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Trump has learned nothing. The only possible way for Republicans to lose in 2024 is to nominate Trump again. If we do that, we lose even if he gets elected because he'll get nothing fixed again. https://t.co/6wXttOEx1S — Ken R (@kbr288) November 30, 2021

