Former President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Bill O’Reilly and defended *not* firing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter adds, “Yeah, that’s not good”:

Does he not get what listening to Fauci did to his chances in 2020?

And after we heard about entrenched Deep Staters making all the decisions, saying that he kept Fauci employed because “he’s been there a long time” just doesn’t make any sense:

Your move, Gov. Ron DeSantis:

