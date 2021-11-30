Welp.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene publically called out fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace over Mace’s recent criticism of GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert who attacked Rep. Ilan Omar last week:

Mace had called Boebert’s attack on Omar, “disgusting”:

Greene added that “Mace fits right in on CNN”:

Mace then fired back, calling Greene a “Bat S*** Clown,” but using emojis:

Sigh:

Greene did acknowledge her grammatical error:

Mace, however, has the “your” tweet pinned to the top of her feed:

Make it stop?

***

