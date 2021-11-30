Welp.
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene publically called out fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace over Mace’s recent criticism of GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert who attacked Rep. Ilan Omar last week:
.@NancyMace is the trash in the GOP Conference.
Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort.
Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad.
Your out of your league.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 30, 2021
Mace had called Boebert’s attack on Omar, “disgusting”:
Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace characterized Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim attack on Ilhan Omar as a racist trope and said she “absolutely …100%” condemns it. pic.twitter.com/OaFm843Mu5
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 30, 2021
Greene added that “Mace fits right in on CNN”:
Mace fits right in on @CNN https://t.co/MjuGU52rC7
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 30, 2021
Mace then fired back, calling Greene a “Bat S*** Clown,” but using emojis:
This is what 🦇 💩 🤡 looks like. https://t.co/nIbqjiJaFH
— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021
Sigh:
The United States Congress. https://t.co/23aPvFSYWF
— Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) November 30, 2021
Greene did acknowledge her grammatical error:
*You’re for the spellcheck police.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 30, 2021
Mace, however, has the “your” tweet pinned to the top of her feed:
Make it stop?
***