Welp.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene publically called out fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace over Mace’s recent criticism of GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert who attacked Rep. Ilan Omar last week:

.@NancyMace is the trash in the GOP Conference.

Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort.

Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad.

Your out of your league.

— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 30, 2021