Fox New’s Bill Melugin is reporting that a number of employees in Los Angeles County are furious that the company hired by the county for mandatory COVID-19 testing and the registration of employee vaccination status, Fulgent Genetics, has ties to China that allegedly necessitated an FBI briefing:

NEW: The L.A. County Sheriff has notified L.A. County that LASD will not work w/ a genetics firm the County hired for mandatory COVID-19 testing/registration of County employees after he received a recent briefing from the FBI warning him about the firm’s links to China. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/WHtFcEZlPI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 30, 2021

At issue is this disclaimer on the company’s website that says personal data and information may be processed and/or stored in locations outside of the U.S.:

Over the last several weeks, I’ve been contacted by multiple L.A. County employees who are furious about Fulgent Genetic’s disclaimer about sharing their medical information outside the United States. All 100,000+ L.A. County employees mandated to register with Fulgent. pic.twitter.com/htqFTE9VXJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 30, 2021

The County Board of Supervisors awarded the no-bid contract to Fulgent earlier this year:

On August 4th, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors issued an executive order mandating all County employees provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or face potential termination. L.A. County awarded a no-bid contract to Fulgent to provide testing/registration services. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 30, 2021

According to Melugin’s reporting, employees face disciplinary action if they don’t register with Fulgent:

I’m told some L.A. County departments have already started registering with Fulgent. An employee in the D.A.’s office sent me this letter showing he has already been threatened with disciplinary action & termination for failing to register his information with Fulgent. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/n1QDeeqMLo — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 30, 2021

Fulgent Genetics was also awarded a contract to provide COVID-19 testing for New York City public schools through the 2021 school year. https://t.co/h1N8en0bMc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 30, 2021

An FBI spokesman would not comment on the Sheriff’s Department letter:

UPDATE: FBI Los Angeles spokesperson tells me: “While we routinely provide briefings to partners, I decline to comment on the letter tonight.” I have also reached out to L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis’ office for a response to the Sheriff’s letter. Waiting to hear back. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 30, 2021

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger claims the data isn’t be stored outside of the U.S., but she does not address the original claim by the Sheriff’s Department that they were warned by the FBI over this company’s practices:

UPDATE: Statement from L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office responding to Sheriffs Villanueva’s letter. Says the County’s contract w/ Fulgent prohibits disclosure of info without County’s permission, but will take immediate action if there’s a credible threat. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0IKeLCiQoC — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 30, 2021

