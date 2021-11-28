President Joe Biden met with his COVID response team upon his return to the White House after spending the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket:

It was a secret meeting and closed to the press:

Trending

And at this secret meeting, Dr. Fauci told the president he needs two weeks to determine the exact threat from the omicron variant:

BOY, THAT SOUNDS FAMILIAR:

Fauci also reiterated the need for booster shots:

And weâ€™ll hear more from the president on Monday:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FauciOmicron

Recommended Twitchy Video