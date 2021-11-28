President Joe Biden met with his COVID response team upon his return to the White House after spending the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket:

Following up on the regular briefings he had on COVID while traveling, the President met in person today with his Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of his White House COVID Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant. â€” The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2021

It was a secret meeting and closed to the press:

The WH released this staff made photo of the president's COVID medical team briefing late today. (There was no press coverage permitted) pic.twitter.com/vZjrXzqA9A â€” Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 28, 2021

And at this secret meeting, Dr. Fauci told the president he needs two weeks to determine the exact threat from the omicron variant:

Dr. Fauci informed @POTUS that while it will take approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the variant, existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases. â€” The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2021

BOY, THAT SOUNDS FAMILIAR:

Fauci says he just needs two weeks! Where have I heard that before? https://t.co/eZEpaFVYGh â€” Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 29, 2021

Fauci also reiterated the need for booster shots:

Dr. Fauci also reiterated that boosters for fully vaccinated individuals provide the strongest available protection from COVID. The COVID Response Teamâ€™s immediate recommendation to all vaccinated adults is to get a booster shot as soon as possible. â€” The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2021

And weâ€™ll hear more from the president on Monday:

The President will provide an update about the new variant and the US response on Monday. â€” The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2021

