Just a few days ago President Joe Biden ordered the release of oil from the SPR to lower energy prices:

Today I'm announcing action to lower the cost of gas and oil for American families. The Department of Energy will make available releases of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gas and oil prices for Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 23, 2021

But today the Biden administration announced that it’s pushing to “raise rates for oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, citing climate change”:

Biden administration pushes to raise rates for oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, citing climate change https://t.co/WWTOTppbvo — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 26, 2021

In other words, he’s moving to RAISE energy prices:

My how quickly we've progressed from trying to lower gas prices for struggling Americans! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 26, 2021

Suckers!

This is just days after White House blamed energy companies for spiking costs, and trotted out all their poor surrogates to carry that message. https://t.co/9hyBFVrzQz — John Noonan (@noonanjo) November 26, 2021

It’s a clown show:

In the same week the Biden admin – (1) Tapped the SPR, which is a strategic reserve of petroleum (hence the name) that is meant to insulate the United States from external shocks to our national security. (2) Made it more difficult for American companies to produce petroleum. https://t.co/iYzHqkgtcr — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 26, 2021

Voters, pay attention:

Umpteenth example of today's Democratic Party serving the interests of a narrow group of liberal activist elites at the expense of ordinary Americans who will now pay much higher gas and heating prices: https://t.co/F1htmbFqWU — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 26, 2021

