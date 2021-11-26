Just a few days ago President Joe Biden ordered the release of oil from the SPR to lower energy prices:

But today the Biden administration announced that it’s pushing to “raise rates for oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, citing climate change”:

In other words, he’s moving to RAISE energy prices:

Suckers!

It’s a clown show:

Voters, pay attention:

