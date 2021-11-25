Following up on yesterday’s post where Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for a DOJ investigation of turkey prices, she’s now saying that the reason why *all* groceries are getting more expensive is because “greedy corporations are charging Americans extra just to keep their stock prices high”:

Wondering why your Thanksgiving groceries cost more this year? It’s because greedy corporations are charging Americans extra just to keep their stock prices high. This is outrageous. https://t.co/ZGhL7c3piR — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 24, 2021

Remember in July when inflation wasn’t even a thing to this administration? Good times, good times:

We went from "You're saving 16¢ on your 4th of July barbecue" to "your Thanksgiving groceries cost more this year" in five short months, but sure, it's those "greedy corporations" suddenly deciding to charge more to protect stock prices which have been steadily rising for years. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 25, 2021

She also left out what the article said in the FIRST PARAGRAPH:

First para of the story Warren cites: "Labor and supply-chain challenges have raised costs for companies selling consumer products." https://t.co/eql6AQ5vxr — Andrew Stuttaford (@AStuttaford) November 25, 2021

Here’s a thought. . .

Why don't you stop inflating the money supply, and see what happens to inflation? — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) November 25, 2021

Question: Why didn’t these companies do this before?

Amazing they waited till just now though — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 25, 2021

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle added that just because “input costs go up..that does NOT mean a business must raise prices to customers”:

Just bc input costs go up…that does NOT mean a business must raise prices to customers.

It is not automatic — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 24, 2021

White House chief of staff Ron Kalin retweeted that take:

The adults are back in charge. pic.twitter.com/bTMKgazo9Z — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) November 25, 2021

She added that DollarTree “is raising prices because they CAN- not bc they need to” and it’s up to them on how they “share the benefits of their scale”:

DollarTree is raising prices because they CAN- not bc they need to.

It is a choice of how to share the benefits of their scale

To customers?

To employees?

To shareholders?

To mgmt? https://t.co/tvb8wTdB85 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 24, 2021

Again, why are they doing this now? We may never know!

***

Related:

