Following up on yesterday’s post where Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for a DOJ investigation of turkey prices, she’s now saying that the reason why *all* groceries are getting more expensive is because “greedy corporations are charging Americans extra just to keep their stock prices high”:

Remember in July when inflation wasn’t even a thing to this administration? Good times, good times:

She also left out what the article said in the FIRST PARAGRAPH:

Here’s a thought. . .

Question: Why didn’t these companies do this before?

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle added that just because “input costs go up..that does NOT mean a business must raise prices to customers”:

White House chief of staff Ron Kalin retweeted that take:

She added that DollarTree “is raising prices because they CAN- not bc they need to” and it’s up to them on how they “share the benefits of their scale”:

Again, why are they doing this now? We may never know!

