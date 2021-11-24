There have been multiple reports swirling around Twitter that Nancy Pelosi has bought a beachside mansion in Jupiter, Florida:

Here’s the alleged home:

Fox News’ Peter Hasson says he spoke to the agent and confirmed she’s the buyer:

What about sea-level rise?

Tell us you have no fear of climate change without telling us you have no fear of climate change:

Anyway, as we await some sort of official confirmation of the purchase, Sen. Rick Scott had a little fun at her expense, tweeting, “Even @SpeakerPelosi is sick of high taxes and crime in Calfornia and is headed to Florida”:

Larry the Cable Guy took a shot at her as well:

And Monica Crowley noted that Pelosi “has spent decades turning San Francisco and California into a smoldering hellscape – and she can’t wait to get the hell out and to the free state of Florida”:

Yep. This is how the “ruling class” does it.

***

