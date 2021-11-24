There have been multiple reports swirling around Twitter that Nancy Pelosi has bought a beachside mansion in Jupiter, Florida:

FL broker just spilled that 1%er Nancy Pelosi is buying a beach front mansion in a Republican state – Jupiter Island, FL – reportedly 423 Beach Rd. Curious if she maintains CA residency and still pays all the taxes she endorses for the rest of us. — Heather R. Higgins (@TheHRH) November 16, 2021

Here’s the alleged home:

Nancy Pelosi just went into contract to buy a Florida oceanfront mansion listed for $25,000,000 Just checked with top broker in area who confirmed this information 10,000 sf property on Jupiter Island just changed to “pending” on MLS pic.twitter.com/jDsweOQeec — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) November 23, 2021

Fox News’ Peter Hasson says he spoke to the agent and confirmed she’s the buyer:

FWIW I spoke on the phone today with the realtor who sold this house and she told me unequivocally that the buyer is not Pelosi https://t.co/3Po70poIvu — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 24, 2021

What about sea-level rise?

Just another reminder: The people telling you to live in fear of climate change do not fear climate change at all. https://t.co/21jAaQ54Mi — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) November 24, 2021

Tell us you have no fear of climate change without telling us you have no fear of climate change:

When climate hysterics stop buying oceanfront property, I might start to believe them about rising oceans. But even still, I probably won't. https://t.co/MpzQMZPXHs — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 24, 2021

Anyway, as we await some sort of official confirmation of the purchase, Sen. Rick Scott had a little fun at her expense, tweeting, “Even @SpeakerPelosi is sick of high taxes and crime in Calfornia and is headed to Florida”:

Even @SpeakerPelosi is sick of high taxes and crime in California and is headed to Florida. https://t.co/XHt0DeClap — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) November 24, 2021

Larry the Cable Guy took a shot at her as well:

But I thought Florida was to dangerous cause no one wears masks and the oceans are gonna rise. Why put yourself in such a dangerous situation? Why a Bch house in a maskless state! Why!! Why!!Nancy, Save yourself!! RT @ChristinaPushaw: How many state lines did Nancy Pelosi cross? — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) November 24, 2021

And Monica Crowley noted that Pelosi “has spent decades turning San Francisco and California into a smoldering hellscape – and she can’t wait to get the hell out and to the free state of Florida”:

Nancy Pelosi has spent decades turning San Francisco and California into a smoldering hellscape – and she can't wait to get the hell out and to the free state of Florida. Your ruling class, ladies and gentlemen! https://t.co/ix3u9Qlj1o — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 24, 2021

Yep. This is how the “ruling class” does it.

***

