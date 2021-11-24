Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the cause of “record high prices” for turkeys this Thanksgiving while “big poultry companies are paying billions in dividends, giving CEOs raises & earning huge profits.”

“These companies are abusing their market power,” she says:

Americans are paying record high prices for their Thanksgiving turkey while big poultry companies are paying billions in dividends, giving CEOs raises & earning huge profits. These companies are abusing their market power. I’m asking DOJ to investigate.https://t.co/G70KyaUd1Q — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 23, 2021

Finally! Make Big Poultry pay, Liz! Got get ’em:

Its about time someone took on Big Poultry! #psycho https://t.co/AMlayDzTIk — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) November 24, 2021

And when the DOJ finds that Biden administration policies are the cause of much of the inflation? Then what?

OJ is dedicated to finding the real killer too https://t.co/JXceRan1wW — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 24, 2021

TBH, we thought this was a parody account:

The bar is so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so so low for Democrats and they keep tripping over it smh https://t.co/7KWpNUklNQ — Bucco Capital (@buccocapital) November 24, 2021

It is adorable:

Love watching Warren learn about inflation https://t.co/LYZtQofVEu — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) November 24, 2021

Don’t give her any ideas:

Where was Big Poultry on Thanksgivings previous? And has Big Green Bean Casserole also upped its game? — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) November 24, 2021

Oh, yes, she could be:

GP Your basis for "these companies are abusing their market power" is that the companies are turning a profit? C'mon. Not even you can be that dumb and/or malignant. https://t.co/3XXfJ4ikJw — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 23, 2021

