Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the cause of “record high prices” for turkeys this Thanksgiving while “big poultry companies are paying billions in dividends, giving CEOs raises & earning huge profits.”

“These companies are abusing their market power,” she says:

Finally! Make Big Poultry pay, Liz! Got get ’em:

Trending

And when the DOJ finds that Biden administration policies are the cause of much of the inflation? Then what?

TBH, we thought this was a parody account:

It is adorable:

Don’t give her any ideas:

Oh, yes, she could be:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth Warren

Recommended Twitchy Video