A replica statue of former President Thomas Jefferson, which was gifted to New York City in 1834, was officially removed from New York City Hall on Monday because people have lost the everloving minds:

Thomas Jefferson statue removed from City Hall after 187 years https://t.co/kzEHeGmNb8 pic.twitter.com/NL06oPOxkt — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2021

In other words, Donald Trump was right. Again;

“This is maddening. What fools,” tweeted former George W. Bush adviser Ari Fleischer:

This is maddening. What fools. https://t.co/eX48SlkrkW — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 23, 2021

Keep this up, Dems, and just wait and see what happens in November 2022:

This has nothing to do with oppression of slavery and everything to do with “Deconstructing” american culture. https://t.co/I434LwZy0F — THE FALL OF IDEALS 15 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR! (@philthatremains) November 23, 2021

It’s like Dems saw what happened in Virginia and are doubling down:

It’s never about reform or “telling both sides,” it’s about delegitimising the foundations of the country. https://t.co/64IN5oZpNu — James Morrow (@pwafork) November 23, 2021

Where’s the lie?

Democrats in tend to destroy American history in order to make people hate the country as founded and accept the yoke of totalitarian socialism. https://t.co/QRSLEPfaFl — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 23, 2021

Good question. What statue will replace this one?

Gotta make room for someone who didn't write the Declaration of Independence. Top priority. https://t.co/1FOIpWz6r7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 23, 2021

Pick a side, America:

There are fundamentally two teams in American politics. One thinks this is a reasonable action. The other is looking on in horror. https://t.co/CtHZIRKRDI — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) November 23, 2021

Unfortunately, it will likely get dumber:

We’re reaching new levels of stupid. https://t.co/z3kotKGX2t — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 23, 2021

