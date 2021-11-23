Kyle Rittenhouse sat down with Tucker Carlson last night and absolutely unloaded on his first legal team, Lin Wood and John Pierce, and accused the pair of keeping him in jail while raising money in his name:

On Tucker, Rittenhouse says that Lin Wood and John Pierce kept him in jail needlessly while they raised $1M+ in his name. He says they used him as he rotted in jail for 87 days, subjecting him to media interviews and falsely framing him as a member of an “unorganized militia.” — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 23, 2021

Watch for yourself. These are damning allegations:

Rittenhouse slams his former lawyers Lin Wood and John Pierce for: – leaving him in jail for 87 days

– separating him from his family

– using him as a cause

– disrespecting his wishes

– setting up irresponsible media interviews

– raising money for their own benefit pic.twitter.com/H197gUDFHA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

Journo Adam Lasfeld later tweeted that Kyle’s mother, Wendy, told him the same thing during an interview in March:

His mother Wendy Rittenhouse told me the same months ago on my podcast in March, claiming that Lin Wood said her son would be safer in jail because society would break down in a post-2020 election "Armageddon." ICYMI: https://t.co/TkE7nvrvoIhttps://t.co/390VgFXDeQ https://t.co/rMZFjbCXXN — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 23, 2021

But the harshest criticism of Wood came from fellow Georgian Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“I’ve told everyone what a horrible person Lin Wood is and if you watched @TuckerCarlson tonight then you heard from Kyle Rittenhouse one of the reasons why I think so. Lin keeping Kyle in jail instead of bailing him out with ALL that money donated FOR Kyle is absolutely evil”:

I’ve told everyone what a horrible person Lin Wood is and if you watched @TuckerCarlson tonight then you heard from Kyle Rittenhouse one of the reasons why I think so. Lin keeping Kyle in jail instead of bailing him out with ALL that money donated FOR Kyle is absolutely evil. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 23, 2021

And she tweeted, “Lin should go to jail for what he did to Kyle”:

Lin should go to jail for what he did to Kyle.

I also fully blame him for why Georgia lost our Senate seats.

He’s from Georgia and we know him as a life long Democrat not a Republican.

He grifted off of Trump & told people not to vote on Jan 5th saying their vote would be stolen. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 23, 2021

Wood called the allegations against him false and said this morning during a radio interview that “he DOES NOT want to sue Rittenhouse”:

Lin Wood says Kyle Rittenhouse's accusations that he took a dime from him is FALSE. Wood goes on to say he DOES NOT want to sue Rittenhouse. Happening now on @TheKuhnerReport . Listen in on WRKO 680AM! On your Alexa device, the iHeartRadioApp, or streaming on the web! — WRKO (@WRKO680) November 23, 2021

But Rittenhouse’s attorneys have already filed legal documents to get the $2 million bail fund returned to Kyle:

Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys have filed legal docs, asking that the $2 million raised by right-wing organizations to bail the teen out after his arrest be given to Rittenhouse and/or his mother. But Lin Wood says the money belongs to his group. https://t.co/UdFtcCich0 pic.twitter.com/14X8Adr7MH — Stacy St. Clair (@StacyStClair) November 22, 2021

This could get ugly.

***

Recommended Twitchy Video