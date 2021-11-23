Kyle Rittenhouse sat down with Tucker Carlson last night and absolutely unloaded on his first legal team, Lin Wood and John Pierce, and accused the pair of keeping him in jail while raising money in his name:

Watch for yourself. These are damning allegations:

Journo Adam Lasfeld later tweeted that Kyle’s mother, Wendy, told him the same thing during an interview in March:

Trending

But the harshest criticism of Wood came from fellow Georgian Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

I’ve told everyone what a horrible person Lin Wood is and if you watched @TuckerCarlson tonight then you heard from Kyle Rittenhouse one of the reasons why I think so. Lin keeping Kyle in jail instead of bailing him out with ALL that money donated FOR Kyle is absolutely evil”:

And she tweeted, “Lin should go to jail for what he did to Kyle”:

Wood called the allegations against him false and said this morning during a radio interview that “he DOES NOT want to sue Rittenhouse”:

But Rittenhouse’s attorneys have already filed legal documents to get the $2 million bail fund returned to Kyle:

This could get ugly.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kyle RittenhouseLin WoodMarjorie Taylor Greene

Recommended Twitchy Video