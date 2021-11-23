Conservative mom and Twitchy favorite Karol Markowicz called out the New York City Public Schools system over its requirement to make kids eat lunch outside, on the ground, in 37-degree weather because of Covid.

“Grown-ups who enact these policies should try it!” she tweeted:

And the kids still need to wear masks, of course, while eating on the concrete:

“For safety, you guys, for safety”:

One school in NYC actually suggested kids skip lunch on rainy days:

Yes, this is insane as it sounds:

Show us the science? Good luck with that:

***

