Conservative mom and Twitchy favorite Karol Markowicz called out the New York City Public Schools system over its requirement to make kids eat lunch outside, on the ground, in 37-degree weather because of Covid.

“Grown-ups who enact these policies should try it!” she tweeted:

It's 37 degrees in NYC today and kids at public schools around the city are still eating lunch sitting on the ground outside. Grown-ups who enact these policies should try it! — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 23, 2021

And the kids still need to wear masks, of course, while eating on the concrete:

After you are done eating on the ground, make sure to put your mask back on and not take it off again. This is what New York demands of kids. Our governor, who forced masks back on 2 year olds, galavants around maskless. At 63yo, she's far more at risk than a toddler. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 23, 2021

“For safety, you guys, for safety”:

I guess people were unaware NYC kids eat on the ground outside? Yes, it's true. They sit on concrete outdoors for lunch. For safety, you guys, for safety. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 23, 2021

One school in NYC actually suggested kids skip lunch on rainy days:

I wrote about this in September. One school offered a "skip lunch" option for bad weather as an option to parents. https://t.co/bKhUX9ziRp pic.twitter.com/7jl6ONID22 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 23, 2021

Yes, this is insane as it sounds:

“The kids can get sick, but at least it won’t be with covid.” Blessed. https://t.co/9he5acclQR — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 23, 2021

Show us the science? Good luck with that:

This is outright insanity. There is no one who can say with a straight face this policy relies on scientific data for implementation. https://t.co/XYkMBHbRBI — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 23, 2021

