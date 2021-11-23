John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, told MSNBC’s Joy Reid last night that his son “was a good kid ” who “wouldn’t hurt anybody” and he just “loved to skateboard,” which really doesn’t explain why he was in Kenosha during the riot that night or why he was hitting Kyle Rittenhouse over the head with a skateboard, but oh well. Maybe in Joy’s next interview, she’ll get to that:

Anthony Huber's Father to Joy Reid: "He was a good kid. He wouldn’t hurt anybody…He loved to skateboard." pic.twitter.com/lIoKBAKOf0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

The jury, it appears, did not believe the prosecution’s claim that Huber was the hero in all this:

Binger just told the jury Anthony Huber was a hero who “rushed toward danger to save lives”. This was a convicted domestic abuser who twice attacked Rittenhouse with his skateboard, held like a baseball bat, striking his head, including after the teen had grown faint and fallen — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 15, 2021

Yep:

It actually sends the message that if you try to smash someone’s head in with a skateboard and steal their gun, they have the right to use deadly force in self-defense Anthony Huber was no victim He was an assailant https://t.co/Upvcl9poeV — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 20, 2021

But, alas, they are playing the “hero” card. Huber’s father went on to say, “we’ve been raped by half of the country that supported” Rittenhouse:

Huber's father goes on to say "we've been raped by half of the country that supported" Kyle Rittenhouse. "He's a murderer. That guy is a murderer. He murdered two people and he has two murders on his conscience. And he doesn't have a conscience." pic.twitter.com/7dko3xFSva — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

Huber’s father has also turned on Donald Trump, whom he’d supported previously, over the former president’s comments on the case:

John Huber, father of Anthony Huber, who was killed by #KyleRittenhouse slams #Trump's comments: "Trump had no business weighing in on it. I stopped supporting him that day he offended me when he said 'Oh, looks like self-defense'… Who does he think he is?" #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/bmiyE93OMM — The ReidOut (@thereidout) November 23, 2021

Um, did he miss literally everything Donald Trump has said in the past about situations like this?

***

