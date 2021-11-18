Welp.

The latest polling from Quinnipiac is awful news for President Joe Biden where his approval rating now stands at 36%:

Biden Job Approval Among Adults (1,378):

Approve 36%

Disapprove 53%

.

Among RV (1,262):

Approve 38%

Disapprove 53% .@QuinnipiacPoll, 11/11-15https://t.co/5z6BtSgHfs — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 18, 2021

Maybe there is no floor?

Lol.

Is it possible there is no floor?! https://t.co/bbz789vONS — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) November 18, 2021

Note: This poll was taken *after* the infrastructure bill passed:

Quinnipiac Poll: Joe Biden hits another new low in job approval, falling four net points to 38-53 (was 40-51 in October). This poll is taken entirely after the infrastructure bill was passed and is not giving Biden any help with registered voters. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 18, 2021

Biden can’t even get a majority of voters who think he’s honest:

Would you say that Joe Biden is honest?

Yes 42%

No 51%

.

Would you say that Joe Biden has good leadership skills?

Yes 37%

No 57% .@QuinnipiacPoll, 1,378 Adults, 11/11-15https://t.co/5z6BtSgHfs — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 18, 2021

But what’s worse for Dems is that the poll also found that the party has moved too far left:

Quinnipiac: “A slight majority of Americans (52 percent) say the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left, 6 percent say it has moved too far to the right, and 34 percent say it hasn't moved too far in either direction.” https://t.co/NKY3bKOKG4 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 18, 2021

And, yes, it’s the economy. Biden — if he runs — can still recover before 2024. But this is the Dem nightmare scenario ahead of 2022:

Quinnipiac Poll: The view of voters towards the economy is downright grim right now. Just 26% view the economy as excellent (2) or good (24) while 72% view it as not so good (35) or poor (37). 60% see the economy getting worse against just 16% who think it will get better. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 18, 2021

Biden is underwater when it comes to Covid, again, a 2022 concern:

Biden approval on economy WaPo-ABC: minus-16 (39-55)

Q poll: -25 (34-59) Biden approval on coronavirus WaPo-ABC: -2 (47-49)

Q poll: -5 (45-50)https://t.co/D8hdArIgI5 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 18, 2021

Quinnipiac found that Dems would lose big if the 2022 elections were held today:

New Quinnipiac poll: “A plurality of Americans say that if the election were held today, they would want to see the Republican Party win control of both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate” https://t.co/HHFYE6s6lA — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) November 18, 2021

The generic poll finds Dems trailing in both the House and Senate:

.@QuinnipiacPoll which party voters want to see lead the House: R 46%

D 38% And Senate: R 46%

D 40% Comes after WaPo-ABC poll showed Rs +10 on generic ballot.https://t.co/D8hdArIgI5 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 18, 2021

But the one bright spot for Dems is the poll found that voters aren’t happy with how the GOP is acting in Congress right now:

The way the Republicans in Congress are handling their job:

Approve 25%

Disapprove 62%

.

Do you think the Republican party cares about the needs and problems of people like you?

Yes 39%

No 56% .@QuinnipiacPoll, 1,378 Adults, 11/11-15https://t.co/5z6BtSgHfs — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 18, 2021

***

Recommended Twitchy Video