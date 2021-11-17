Lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse filed a motion on Tuesday asking for a mistrial with prejudice after catching prosecutors withholding key video evidence from drone footage.
“WOW” is right:
WOW — Rittenhouse attorneys have the goods on prosecution having withheld evidence. Pros. sent a compressed version of the drone video to defense, when they had the full resolution which they held until closing. 3.6 MB v. 11.5 MB. Huge difference.
— shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) November 17, 2021
“Should be a mistrial and dismissal,” says former federal prosecutor @shipwreckedcrew:
Prevented the defense from making use of the video during the case because evidence was closed prior to the defense being told about 11.5 MB version.
Should be a mistrial and dismissal.
I think they might get it if the jury doesn't acquit on all charges.
— shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) November 17, 2021
And he thinks prosecutors should think about lawyering up themselves:
Not sure about bar disciplinary rules in Wisconsin, but it might be time from Binger and Kraus to track down some disciplinary attorneys to represent them.
— shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) November 17, 2021
Now we wait for the judge, who may not rule on this before a verdict is reached:
Since the jury is deliberating already I do not think the judge will rule on this motion. If the jury exonerates Rittenhouse that is better for Kyle–that's a factual finding of self-defense and absolves him or murder. If jury hangs or convicts on anything, judge should dismiss.
— shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) November 17, 2021
Copy of the motion here:
🚨BREAKING NEW MOTION: Kenosha prosecutors WITHELD VIDEO EVIDENCE from Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Team pic.twitter.com/pqk86hhqqu
— Jacek Posobiec 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@JackPosobiec) November 17, 2021
Cont'd pic.twitter.com/JJf97z5VSI
— Jacek Posobiec 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@JackPosobiec) November 17, 2021
And more from The Daily Mail:
I neglected to post a source for my tweet earlier about the prosecution holding back a much higher resolution video of the drone footage. The motion is part of a story in the Daily Mail. The motion includes several grounds for mistrial and dismissal. https://t.co/fPhd6UM5mj
— shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) November 17, 2021
***