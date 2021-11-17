Lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse filed a motion on Tuesday asking for a mistrial with prejudice after catching prosecutors withholding key video evidence from drone footage.

WOW — Rittenhouse attorneys have the goods on prosecution having withheld evidence. Pros. sent a compressed version of the drone video to defense, when they had the full resolution which they held until closing. 3.6 MB v. 11.5 MB. Huge difference. — shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) November 17, 2021

“Should be a mistrial and dismissal,” says former federal prosecutor @shipwreckedcrew:

Prevented the defense from making use of the video during the case because evidence was closed prior to the defense being told about 11.5 MB version.

Should be a mistrial and dismissal.

I think they might get it if the jury doesn't acquit on all charges. — shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) November 17, 2021

And he thinks prosecutors should think about lawyering up themselves:

Not sure about bar disciplinary rules in Wisconsin, but it might be time from Binger and Kraus to track down some disciplinary attorneys to represent them. — shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) November 17, 2021

Now we wait for the judge, who may not rule on this before a verdict is reached:

Since the jury is deliberating already I do not think the judge will rule on this motion. If the jury exonerates Rittenhouse that is better for Kyle–that's a factual finding of self-defense and absolves him or murder. If jury hangs or convicts on anything, judge should dismiss. — shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) November 17, 2021

Copy of the motion here:

🚨BREAKING NEW MOTION: Kenosha prosecutors WITHELD VIDEO EVIDENCE from Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Team pic.twitter.com/pqk86hhqqu — Jacek Posobiec 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@JackPosobiec) November 17, 2021

And more from The Daily Mail:

I neglected to post a source for my tweet earlier about the prosecution holding back a much higher resolution video of the drone footage. The motion is part of a story in the Daily Mail. The motion includes several grounds for mistrial and dismissal. https://t.co/fPhd6UM5mj — shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) November 17, 2021

