How it started, dated November 14:

When Youngkin takes office, rollbacks expected on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandateshttps://t.co/LffZctr2mo — Daily Press (@Daily_Press) November 14, 2021

How it’s going, dated November 15:

Glenn Youngkin: I won't stop local governments that want to impose COVID mandateshttps://t.co/uqhmA6YtKY — HotAir.com (@hotairblog) November 17, 2021

So, he’s saying local mandates like masks in schools and business closures are fine, as long as it’s at the local lever and not and edict from the governor’s mansion:

After his inaugural ceremony on Jan. 15, Youngkin said he will not mandate masks and vaccines but–unlike some Republican governors–he will not attempt to block localities from implementing their own requirements. https://t.co/eHJ78JtA2q — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) November 16, 2021

We’ll note that Youngkin was attacked during the campaign for opposing mask mandates:

NEW #VAGOV AD: @GlennYoungkin opposes mask mandates for Virginia’s schools, yet sends his own kids to an out-of-state private school that mandates masks. Youngkin cares about the safety of his own kids — but not yours. pic.twitter.com/zltUpabUGE — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 6, 2021

Get ready for neverending masks in some places. Sorry, kid:

A third graders says he likes his teacher and is excited that Youngkin won. He wants to stop wearing masks. — Margaret Barthel (@margaretbarthel) November 9, 2021

Yeah. You’d think:

Seems to me that Youngkin ought to be taking cues from DeSantis. That’s just me though. https://t.co/RyYxHJzHUl — Madison Downs (@MDowns4Congress) November 17, 2021

***

Recommended Twitchy Video