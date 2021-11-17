Judge Royce C. Lamberth has just sentenced Jacob Chansley, a.k.a the QAnon Shaman, to 41 months in federal prison for his role in the takeover of the U.S. Capitol on January 6:

BREAKING: “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley sentenced to 41 months in federal prison. https://t.co/zONJO1zOm7 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) November 17, 2021

“This is a very long sentence in comparison to what was imposed on others”:

This is a very long sentence in comparison to what was imposed on others. The judge was not particularly parsimonious. https://t.co/QIIga4Y5Em — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) November 17, 2021

Prosecutors had asked for 51 months:

His sentencing guidelines were 41-51 months. The Government asked for 51 months. Chansley asked for time served (10 months). — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) November 17, 2021

And he’ll get credit for the 317 days he’s already been in custody:

Chansley will get credit for 317 days already served behind bars, meaning he's got roughly 2.5 years remaining on his sentence of 41 months. — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 17, 2021

Judge Lamberth told Chansley he did the right thing as he was facing 20 years in prison if convicted at trial:

Judge Lamberth: "Mr. Chansley, you were right, you were facing 20 years. Had you gone to trial… you were smart. You did the right thing. You owned up to it." — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 17, 2021

His attorney, Albert Watkins, said after the hearing that his clients “accepts” the sentence:

BREAKING 🚨Jacob Chansley “accepts” his 41 month prison sentence for obstruction of justice according to his attorney, Albert Watkins. Sentence was on the low end of federal sentencing guidelines and less than what DOJ asked for. Gets credit for time served, has 2.5 years left. pic.twitter.com/rJgX1Tn7GK — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) November 17, 2021

But he also made it clear that he thought the judge “didn’t take to hear the sincerity of Mr. Chansley”:

QAnon Shaman’s attorney, Albert Watkins, addresses reporters. “It’s clear the court did take to heart the sincerity of Mr. Chansley,” he said, adding he thinks the court will send Chansley to a facility that will help him get treatment. pic.twitter.com/3hqprVwoqs — Rob Legare (@RobLegare) November 17, 2021

Chansley asked to serve time as near as possible to his family in Arizona:

Watkins requests Chansley be placed in a federal facility as close as possible to his family in Arizona. — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 17, 2021

