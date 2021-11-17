Judge Royce C. Lamberth has just sentenced Jacob Chansley, a.k.a the QAnon Shaman, to 41 months in federal prison for his role in the takeover of the U.S. Capitol on January 6:

“This is a very long sentence in comparison to what was imposed on others”:

Prosecutors had asked for 51 months:

And he’ll get credit for the 317 days he’s already been in custody:

Judge Lamberth told Chansley he did the right thing as he was facing 20 years in prison if convicted at trial:

His attorney, Albert Watkins, said after the hearing that his clients “accepts” the sentence:

But he also made it clear that he thought the judge “didn’t take to hear the sincerity of Mr. Chansley”:

Chansley asked to serve time as near as possible to his family in Arizona:

