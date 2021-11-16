Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did one of her Instagram live chats with her supporters to discuss her opposition to pipelines and claimed that the reason for the very existence of Keystone XL and Line 3 was so that the United States could export natural gas.

Um, she’s aware these pipelines bring oil from Canada into the United States and not transport natural gas for export, right? RIGHT?

In announcing her opposition to Pipeline 3, @AOC falsely claims it, along with the Keystone XL pipeline, were designed to export American natural gas abroad. (In fact both pipelines would bring Canadian oil into America.) pic.twitter.com/l45ujwnZbM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 16, 2021

We’ll be generous and assume she knows this and was instead trying to make the point that the United States imports dirty Canadian oil while exporting cleaner natural gas, but who knows with her:

After Keystone Pipeline Cancellation, Oil Begins To Flow Through New Route On Line 3https://t.co/1p9UfGQEKt — The Federalist (@FDRLST) October 11, 2021

The squad has been trying to get the Biden administration to stop the Line 3 pipeline since his inauguration:

LINE 3 PIPELINE: Rep. @AyannaPressley speaks about the dangerous impacts of the Line 3 tar sands pipeline in Minnesota, as she and other House Democrats call on President Biden to block the pipeline and to be "the climate President." pic.twitter.com/Ct64orex2x — Forbes (@Forbes) September 3, 2021

But it would serve Dems a little bit better if she, at the very least, sounded like she knew what she was talking about:

REMINDER: @AOC is an actress. Like, for real. She’s just an actress. She auditioned to be the one backed by the radical Justice Democrats in a primary against the establishment Democrat. The woman knows nothing. Just a mouthpiece. https://t.co/4lfJjtAgXd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 16, 2021

As for the U.S. exporting natural gas, it “was one of the best things Obama did”:

Also, approving the export of LNG was one of the best things Obama did and immeasurably contributed to the security of the US and its allies by reducing the clout of petrostates like Russia. So, wrong on many fronts here. https://t.co/AtfbVmZVeQ — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 16, 2021

And Sen. Ted Cruz torched her over it all:

In, out; oil, gas; Canada, America…please don’t confuse liberals with facts. https://t.co/Aui8oCeMX5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 16, 2021

Maybe AOC will cover this in her next video?

Worth noting @AOC and Dems are trying to force MAJOR anti-domestic energy proposals in their “Build Back Broke” bill. They should all have to pass a simple quiz on “what keeps their constituents’ energy prices low” to vote on the bill that will make it so much worse. https://t.co/ucyihg8FFb — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 16, 2021

***

