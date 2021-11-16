Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did one of her Instagram live chats with her supporters to discuss her opposition to pipelines and claimed that the reason for the very existence of Keystone XL and Line 3 was so that the United States could export natural gas.

Um, she’s aware these pipelines bring oil from Canada into the United States and not transport natural gas for export, right? RIGHT?

We’ll be generous and assume she knows this and was instead trying to make the point that the United States imports dirty Canadian oil while exporting cleaner natural gas, but who knows with her:

The squad has been trying to get the Biden administration to stop the Line 3 pipeline since his inauguration:

But it would serve Dems a little bit better if she, at the very least, sounded like she knew what she was talking about:

 

As for the U.S. exporting natural gas, it “was one of the best things Obama did”:

And Sen. Ted Cruz torched her over it all:

Maybe AOC will cover this in her next video?

