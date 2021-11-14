President Joe Biden acknowledged on Sunday that inflation is, indeed, a major problem right now in America and he presented a solution to tame it: MORE SPENDING!

COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains around the world. Now, even in the midst of a historic economic recovery, Americans are facing prices that are just too high. We must pass the Build Back Better Act to lower costs for working families and help get people back to work. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2021

Yeah, this will work:

Yes, spending trillions more is definitely going to help with the inflation we are seeing. Again: https://t.co/6p7j3MpShn https://t.co/eGpf3GZUlN — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 14, 2021

Not only is he continuing to dig, but he’s also buying new shovels so he can dig the hole deeper:

We’re in a huge hole that we dug ourselves into It’s imperative we use this much bigger shovel to keep digging https://t.co/n6AOCPwKEl — ¿Cómo se 🎲 🎲? (@AbeLopezAuthor) November 14, 2021

Gasoline, meet fire:

“Sure, we lit the house on fire. But trust us, even though the next bill looks a lot like more gasoline, it will fix everything.” Absurd. https://t.co/aOS0ZgTlWv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 14, 2021

Or maybe it’s special gasoline?

It’s a special gasoline that use can use to put out fires. https://t.co/BCtqb7W7yq — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 14, 2021

Insider’s Josh Barro called this a “red herring”:

Build Back Better is not an inflation policy, this is a red herring https://t.co/7hIdRHPG0P — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2021

“It’s just such BS,” he said:

It’s just such BS, here’s a new problem, and it just so happens our basket of pre-existing policy desires is what’s needed to address that problem — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2021

And the BS continues:

Like the prior pitch that BBB is “human infrastructure,” saying it’s a policy to address specific acute problems in the economy (like inflation and job growth) fails to state the actual purpose of the bill, it’s a weird bank shot that won’t work. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2021

