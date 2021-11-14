Elon Musk has a new target on Twitter: Bernie Sanders.

It all started with this tweet:

We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 13, 2021

And here’s Musk’s response:

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Your move, Bernie:

Somebody does not want any more government subsidies. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 14, 2021

Musk followed up by asking the elderly socialist if he should sell more stock and turn his paper billions into real billions:

Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

And as for Sanders’ plan to tax billionaires to solve America’s fiscal crisis, the math just doesn’t work:

The federal budget deficit is $2.7 trillion Guys, this is pretty fucked. The “Pay your fair share” thing is kind of a distraction because you can’t find $2.7 trillion in revenue just from taxing billionaires. @elonmusk — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) November 14, 2021

“Exactly”:

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

***

Recommended Twitchy Video