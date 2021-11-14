Elon Musk has a new target on Twitter: Bernie Sanders.
It all started with this tweet:
We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 13, 2021
And here’s Musk’s response:
I keep forgetting that you’re still alive
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021
Your move, Bernie:
Somebody does not want any more government subsidies.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 14, 2021
Musk followed up by asking the elderly socialist if he should sell more stock and turn his paper billions into real billions:
Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021
And as for Sanders’ plan to tax billionaires to solve America’s fiscal crisis, the math just doesn’t work:
The federal budget deficit is $2.7 trillion
Guys, this is pretty fucked. The “Pay your fair share” thing is kind of a distraction because you can’t find $2.7 trillion in revenue just from taxing billionaires. @elonmusk
— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) November 14, 2021
“Exactly”:
Exactly
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021
***