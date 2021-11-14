President Joe Biden has reportedly selected former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee infrastructure spending:

NEWS: President Biden picks former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as his infrastructure coordinator. — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) November 14, 2021

That’s right. Biden just picked a guy to oversee infrastructure spending in all of America from a city whose power grid just failed during Ida:

The power company failed to build a stronger system after hurricanes repeatedly pummeled Louisiana. Then Ida knocked out power for more than a week. “I don’t think it’s just Mother Nature,” said one resident. “This is neglect.” https://t.co/mDJOVnKR1o — ProPublica (@propublica) November 8, 2021

John Stanton, New Orleans resident and editor of The Gambit, tweeted back in 2018 “Wtf is the fascination amongst national democrats with Mitch landrieu about? Are they really into s**** roads, not having drinking water, random flooding and free for all murdering?”

Apparently so!

Wtf is the fascination amongst national democrats with Mitch landrieu about? Are they really into shitty roads, not having drinking water, random flooding and free for all murdering? — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 20, 2018

America, meet your new infrastructure czar:

It will never cease to amaze me that Mitch Landrieu rightfully made the politically hard decision to tear down all those racist statues but was so bad at every other part of his job he forgot to build a road to the goddamn new airport. — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) October 26, 2019

We’re doomed:

Maybe Harvard can also have Mitch Landrieu do a talk on How To Not Spend Millions of Federal Dollars For Flood Pump Repair And Then Chill In Aspen When Your City Floods. — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) August 28, 2018

If you recall, President Barack Obama tapped Biden to oversee the 2009 stimulus:

Biden was in charge of the stimulus in 2009 but Harris doesn't get the infrastructure assignmenthttps://t.co/YXg2VL5jZQ — Nick Field (@nick_field90) November 15, 2021

Biden likes to claim Obama nicknamed him, “Sheriff Joe”:

Joe Biden today praising his own infrastructure spending program, claims he was nicknamed "Sheriff Joe" as overseer of Obama's 2010 spending bill. That was the ineffective stimulus that made "shovel-ready jobs" a national punchline. pic.twitter.com/1CAnQcGhr3 — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) November 12, 2021

So, it’s kind of embarrassing for Vice President Kamala Harris that she wasn’t given such a high-profile assignment:

This is a smart move. Landrieu is a capable, creative, experienced leader. And Biden is once again showing he understands how to govern, to produce results, to translate legislative success into better lives for Americans. https://t.co/J5UxeKQWKZ — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 14, 2021

And the NYT’s Jonathan Martin reports that he’s already hearing 2024 talk for Landrieu:

Add another name to the 2024 roster Not 10 mins after this pops, a Dem* texts: “Mitch succeeds at this job and he becomes a strong player down the field.” *And not one w a 504 area code https://t.co/9NTwqzcHaD — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 15, 2021

This is amazing. It appears the dam has burst and now it’s open season to say what everyone has been thinking since inauguration day (and before):

It's fun watching these guys dance around the obvious narrative and the current worst kept secret: Biden will not be in for 2024 whether he thinks he is or not. None of them are coming out directly to say it but they all drop things like this. https://t.co/arKWEIan6Q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 15, 2021

***

